THIS FRIDAY: SBA Administrator Guzman to visit with Small Business Owners in New Orleans to Celebrate Black History Month

New Orleans, LA, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, February 18, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, will visit the New Orleans, LA metro area to uplift and highlight Black health and wellness during Black History Month.

Administrator Guzman will join former Congressman Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to the President and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, and U.S. Rep. Troy Carter for a roundtable hosted by Rep. Carter to meet with Black and local leaders and discuss new federal contracting changes that will help underserved and small disadvantaged businesses compete for contract opportunities presented by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and through other avenues. SBA resource partners, Community Navigators, and others will share information on resources and opportunities for small business owners to increase their financial wellness at the event.

Rep. Carter and Administrator Guzman will also meet with small business owners who utilized SBA programs to highlight the economic impact of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and other relief programs and discuss their continuing needs as our communities recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

This visit marks the Administrator’s first official visit to the New Orleans area. In her first year in office, Administrator Guzman has visited 25 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, and over 40 cities.

Media are invited to join specific stops but must RSVP by 5:00 p.m. CDT, Thursday, February 17, for credentialing and trip locations.

WHEN:

Friday, February 18, 2022

WHERE:

New Orleans metro area

WHO:

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration

U. S. Representative Troy Carter, Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District

Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to President Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, and former Louisiana Congressman

WHY:

In celebration of Black History Month, Administrator Guzman is traveling to New Orleans to discuss new federal contracting changes that may help small business owners to access upcoming Bipartisan Infrastructure Law opportunities, to highlight the economic impact of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and other relief programs. And to hear more about the ongoing needs of New Orleans small businesses.

MEDIA RSVP: Please RSVP to Marjorae Ball at Marjorae.ball@sba.gov with a reporter’s name and press outlet. Additionally, one-on-one interviews with Administrator Guzman may be requested but are limited, so an early response is requested.

Small businesses are the engine of our national economy, with 32.5 million small businesses nationwide. Across Louisiana, there are 82,644 small businesses, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration