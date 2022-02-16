Xylenols Market revenue to cross USD 3.9 Billion by 2027, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The xylenols market value is anticipated to reach $3.9 billion by 2027, according to the report published by Global Market Insights Inc. The report provides a detailed analysis of market size & estimations, major investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Recently, xylenols have experiences significant demand in the pharmaceutical sector owing to their widespread use in making drugs for psoriasis treatment like etretinate & acetretin, muscle relaxants, and metaxalone. Xylenols are also suitable disinfectant agents for pharmaceuticals as they possess an antiseptic odor, low vapor pressure, and are stable under the recommended storage conditions. Burgeoning number of surgeries among the geriatric population, along with growing incidences of lower back pain, would accelerate the demand for muscle relaxants, which is likely to drive market expansion.

2,5- xylenols contain proteins, antioxidants, and vitamins in addition to being high-quality sources of vital amino acids. These compounds find extensive application across the animal nutrition, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, and are also used in the production of flavoring agents, owing to their strong solvent characteristics and reactivity. Surging demand for these compounds as chemical intermediates and essential raw materials is set to boost product uptake.

Key reasons for global xylenols market growth:

• Mounting demand from the pharmaceuticals industry.

• Adoption of technologically advanced production methods.

• Surge in number of surgeries in the geriatric population.

• Extensive product application in disinfectants & antiseptics.

Xylenols industry from 2,6- xylenols segment is speculated to reach more than USD 1 billion valuation by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 8% over the assessment timeline. Increasing product application as an intermediate in manufacturing agrochemicals, plastics, and pharmaceuticals, is estimated to augment segmental uptake over the analysis timeline.



2027 forecasts show the ‘plasticizers’ segment retaining its dominance

the global xylenols market from the plasticizers sub-segment is slated to exceed a valuation of USD 220 million by 2027. Rising product penetration as an intermediate in the electronics & electrical, automotive, and construction industries is likely to foster market development in the coming years.

Europe to continue its top status in terms of revenue

The Europe market is anticipated to record a valuation of more than USD 900 million by 2027. Europe is known to be the world's second-largest pharmaceutical sector. Moreover, supportive government initiatives, such as the EU commission's "PRIME (Priority Medicine)" initiative, which aims to establish a partnership between private pharmaceutical manufacturers and governments to bridge the gap in healthcare by co-developing new drugs, are likely to fuel product demand. The well-established regional pharmaceutical industry is set to drive regional market revenue over the forthcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global xylenols market forecast

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic challenged and burdened the existing healthcare and pharmaceutical infrastructures around the world. However, escalating demand for essential medical and hygiene supplies during the pandemic helped the market regain its pre-COVID momentum. Additionally, favorable government policies and increasing emphasis on clinical trials globally bolstered product adoption.

Leading market players

Some major industry participants operating in the xylenols industry include TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Sasol, SABIC, DEZA a. s., SI Group, Honshu Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Merck, and Dorf Ketal.

