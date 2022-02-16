Ahold Delhaize and its local brands spent nearly 1 million euro per day in COVID-19 relief costs in 2021 and supported local communities with charitable donations

Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 16, 2022 – To protect customers and employees and support local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ahold Delhaize and its brands have spent €364 million in COVID-19 relief costs in 2021, of which €20 million of additional charitable donations. In total, Ahold Delhaize and its local brands contributed over €199 million of monetary value in charitable donations across the globe. The COVID-19 relief costs consisted amongst others of health and safety measures and additional paid quarantine leave for local brands’ associates in the U.S. The charitable donations comprise support to local and national charities, hospitals and institutes, aimed at supporting the communities in which the various local brands operate.



“The past year was volatile and in multiple ways unpredictable, something that affected many. After the hardship we had already seen in 2020, in 2021 local communities again faced unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic and natural disasters. We felt it was important to continue our support. I am proud that our local brands and associates have been dedicated to fight hunger and inequality, support education for children and mental health initiatives and donate to hospitals. The COVID-19 relief costs add up to nearly 1 million euros per day, during the entire year. All with the goal of fulfilling our vital role in those local societies and living our values,” said Frans Muller, Chief Executive Officer of Ahold Delhaize.



Some examples of the charitable donations by our great local brands across the globe are:

The GIANT Company, U.S., contributed $3.3 million to more than 160 school districts to help feed 475,000 students across four states.

Albert Heijn, Netherlands, donated over €800,000 to food help programs at its permanent community partners.

Hannaford, U.S., contributed $400,000 to organizations that provide resources and support for individuals affected by mental illness.

Mega Image, Romania, donated medical equipment for hospitals.

Bol.com, Netherlands, supported the education of children with a donation of books worth €400,000 during the Children's Book Week.

Albert, Czech, donated 1900 tons of food, the equivalent of 3,8 million meals.

Stop & Shop, U.S., delivered 21,500 turkeys –equaling a total of nearly 340,000 pounds- to 25 community partners and hunger relief organizations via their Turkey Express program.

Delhaize Serbia donated trucks to the local food banks, to support their logistics.

Giant Food donated to six long-standing nonprofit partners that focus on educational programming, mentorship and nutrition reaching African American communities.

In 2021, Stop & Shop’s Turkey Express program delivered 21,500 turkeys to 25 community partners and hunger relief organizations.

-Ends-

Cautionary notice

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as continue, support, goal, focus or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the “Company”) to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company’s management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.



For more information:

Press office: +31 88 6595134 / media.relations@aholddelhaize.com

Investor relations: +31 88 659 5213

Social media: Instagram: @Ahold-Delhaize | LinkedIn: @Ahold-Delhaize | Twitter: @AholdDelhaize



About Ahold Delhaize

Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups and a leader in both supermarkets and e-commerce. Its family of great local brands serves 54 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 410,000 associates in 7,137 grocery and specialty stores and include the top online retailer in the Benelux and the leading online grocers in the Benelux and the United States. Ahold Delhaize brands are at the forefront of sustainable retailing, sourcing responsibly, supporting local communities and helping customers make healthier choices. The company’s focus on four growth drivers – drive omnichannel growth, elevate healthy and sustainable, cultivate best talent and strengthen operational excellence – is helping to fulfil its purpose, achieve its vision and prepare its brands and businesses for tomorrow. Headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands, Ahold Delhaize is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels stock exchanges (ticker: AD) and its American Depositary Receipts are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. and quoted on the OTCQX International marketplace (ticker: ADRNY). For more information, please visit:www.aholddelhaize.com.

Attachment