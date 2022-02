English Finnish

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

16th February 2022 at 8 am (CET +1)

Savings Banks Group's Release of Financial Statements for 2021 has been published.

Document containing the Financial Statements Release is attached to this release. The Financial Statements Release can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi.

SAVINGS BANKS GROUP

Additional information:

Tomi Närhinen, CEO

Savings Banks' Union Coop

tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi

+358 40 724 3896

Attachment