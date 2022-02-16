Global Chewing Gum Market Growth USD 133170 million by 2027: Overview, Revenue, Facts, Figures, Key Companies Profiled

Pune, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chewing Gum market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Chewing Gum. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Chewing Gum market and its key factors such as revenue, growth,compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.



The global Chewing Gum market was valued at USD 105030 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 133170 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2027.

Chewing gum is a soft, cohesive substance designed to be chewed without being swallowed. Modern chewing gum is composed of gum base, sweeteners, softeners/plasticizers, flavors, colors, and, typically, a hard or powdered polyol coating.

Sugar-free chewing gum will be more popoular in the coming years

Wrigley’s

Mondelez

Perfetti

Lotte

Cloetta

Arcor

August Storck

Yildiz

Segment by Type

Sugared Chewing Gum

Sugar-Free Chewing Gum

Segment by Application

Offline Sales

Online Sales

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

