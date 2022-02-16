Proactive news headlines including Hygrovest, C29 Metals, ioneer Ltd and Jindalee Resources

Sydney, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Hygrovest Ltd (ASX:HGV) and its investment manager Parallax Ventures began their diversification efforts outside of cannabis several months ago and are now starting to see the results. Click here

C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) has observed native copper and copper-lead-zinc sulphide mineralisation in four diamond drill holes completed to date at the Reedy Creek Mine prospect in New South Wales. Click here

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) has secured an additional 5,000 tpa of lithium carbonate offtake commitment from EcoPro Innovation Co Ltd, supplied from its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium Boron Project in Nevada. Click here

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has progressed nickel sulphide targets at its 100% owned Widgiemooltha Project in WA’s Eastern Goldfields. Click here

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has moved to secure two new exploration licence applications (ELA) in the Kookynie Gold District of Western Australia and has also applied for two additional licences to the south of Azure’s Barton tenement package. Click here

Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) has continued to deliver encouraging results from its drilling operations at the Kulumadau and Busai pits within the Woodlark Gold Project in Papua New Guinea. Click here

PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) has confirmed a large, promising gold-silver target, thanks to sampling at its Humboldt Range Project in Nevada, US. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) is confident of the prospectivity of its investment in Snow Lake Lithium Ltd, following receipt of results from an EarthEx drone magnetic survey conducted last year. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has advanced construction of its Abra project, reaching 46% completion of the Abra Base Metals Mine on January 31, 2022. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF)’s maiden helium exploration well, Enterprise 16#1, has spudded. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd's (ASX:GBR) first assays from the Phase 5 aircore program have extended the overall strike footprint of Mulga Bill, part of the Side Well Gold Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia, to 6 kilometres. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF)’s interpretation of detailed magnetics, lithogeochemistry and historic data has doubled the known strike length of the highly prospective Window Glass Hill Granite (WGHG) Intrusion to over six kilometres at the Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) has overhauled its board of directors, bringing fresh perspectives to the company as it transitions into renewable energy production in the coming years. Click here

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) has inked an agreement with Suzhou CATH Energy Technologies to finalise a US$240 million investment in the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has begun operations in Japan, launching strategic subsidiary Animoca Brands KK (Animoca Brands Japan) and successfully completing a seed round of funding. Click here

