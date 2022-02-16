Cairo Finance Providing Users with the Benefits of Auto Compounding Interest for Token Investments.

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cairo Finance provides Defi Yield Farming Aggregator and Optimizer for the Binance Smart Chain to users. The Cairo protocol was created to provide users with an easy way to automatically compound the returns of the investments made through the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Users can stake their crypto tokens through the yield farming service provided by Cairo. This service is commonly known as ‘Pools’,

Through automation, users will enjoy the benefits of compound interest when participating in pools and farm yields without going through complex steps. Cairo will calculate the most optimal compounding frequency and automatically reinvest the tokens via smart contracts for the users.

One of the benefits of using Cairo is the low fees. Cairo is running on Binance Smart Chain, and it’s a blockchain with much lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin. Besides that, the trading fees for Cairo are lower than other top decentralized exchanges. Unlike centralized exchanges like Binance or Coinbase, Cairo doesn’t hold any user’s funds when they trade. This allows users to have 100% ownership of their crypto.

There are only 100,000,000 Cairo tokens in supply. Anything that goes into the Cairo Maximizer staking contract gets burnt to reduce the overall pool. 15% of all Cairo fees will be used by the team towards development to ensure rapid innovation and provide better services to users. Another step taken to improve the current token dynamic is through the implementation of a mechanism for floating rate emission (FRE). The system will use the FRE to buy Cairo at the market price.

Holders control the Cairo ecosystem. Holders can receive most of the farm performance fee profits by staking the tokens in the Cairo Maximizer Pool. The more percentage of the pool users own, the more profits users will receive. In addition, users with more Cairo staked will have a more significant influence on the ecosystem.

“The team is targeting a total of 1,000,000 BUSD in the presale,” said a spokesperson of Cairo Finance. “80% of the funds raised in the presale will go into the liquidity at the listing of Cairo and 10% of the funds will be used towards development and marketing. The remaining 10% of funds raised will be allocated towards Cairo and RAKE buybacks. Token will be distributed to presale contributors before the listing to allow them to start referring immediately at launch day.”

Users interested in learning more about this token would have to stay tuned as the website is currently under development and will be available soon or already join their telegram!

About Cairo Finance

Cairo Finance is a Defi Yield Farming Aggregator and Optimizer for the Binance Smart Chain. It aims to provide users with an easy way to automatically compound the returns of the investments made through the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The service provided will help individuals stake their crypto tokens and enjoy the benefits of compound interest without going through complex steps.

Website: http://cairo.finance/



