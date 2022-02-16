Wendel: Sébastien Metzger appointed General Counsel M&A and Finance of Wendel

English French



Press Release – February 16, 2022

Sébastien Metzger appointed

General Counsel M&A and Finance of Wendel

Wendel is pleased to announce today the appointment of Sébastien Metzger as General Counsel M&A and Finance of Wendel. In this capacity, he will join Wendel's Coordination Committee.

A lawyer by training, Sébastien Metzger, 41, began his career at Wendel in 2008 as an M&A lawyer and was promoted to Deputy Head of Legal Affairs in January 2018. During these years, Sébastien has participated in the majority of transactions carried out by Wendel, whether they were unlisted private transactions, market transactions or debt transactions (bond issues) during which he acquired a solid experience in the French and American M&A markets. He has also been regularly involved in portfolio development transactions.

Sébastien is a graduate of ESSEC and holds a Master II in Business Law and Taxation (Paris I - Panthéon Sorbonne).

Agenda

03.18.2022

2021 Full Year Results - Publication of NAV as of December 31, 2021 (pre-market release)

04.28.2022

Q1 2022 Trading update - Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2022 (pre-market release)

06.16.2022

Annual General Meeting

07.29.2022

H1 2022 results - Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2022, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (pre-market release)

10.28.2022

Q3 2022 Trading update - Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2022 (pre-market release)

12.01.2022

2022 Investor Day

