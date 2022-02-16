English Finnish

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS February 16, 2022 at 11:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Mikko Forsell

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Mikko Forsell, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's management team member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given here under.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mikko Forsell

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10153/5/4

Transaction date: 11 February 2022

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 833 Unit price: 6.7 EUR

(2): Volume: 282 Unit price: 6.7 EUR

(3): Volume: 685 Unit price: 6.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 1,800 Volume weighted average price: 6.7 EUR





Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 80,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 750 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.