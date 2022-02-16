Africa Condom Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Reach $1,706.3 Million by 2030 from $819.2 Million in 2021

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Condom Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa Condom Market is expected to reach US$ 1,706.3 Million by 2030 from US$819.2 Million in 2021

Male and female condoms are the contraception to protect from SIT/ HIV diseases and unwanted pregnancies. In the Africa, most of countries are impoverished, and the awareness level of HIV/SIT diseases is negligible especially in its rural and semi-urban places.

However the good news is that things are improving quickly, as UNAIDS, WHO, and many government agencies are raising awareness programs. Due to these initiatives and awareness among the African population the use of condoms are rising year on year.



If used correctly male condoms are 98% effective in preventing pregnancy and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). Primarily due to these reasons male condoms for sexual intercourse is promoted by most government and healthcare organizations in African countries.

Other than African government agencies, International healthcare bodies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) play a crucial role in creating awareness regarding safe sex and the advantages of products.

Africa Condom Industry to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2030



The rise of online sales channels if further expected to increase access and distribution of condoms in African countries. With rising internet penetration and smartphones, the e-commerce industry has experienced prominent growth in various markets. Companies working in the sexual wellness industry are also growing their presence on online retail channels. Suppliers, Distributors, and Retailers are optimizing their websites to reach a larger customer base.



36 African Countries Condom Market & Volume Covered in the Report

African countries like Mozambique, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Nigeria and South African countries are the prominent market for condoms into the African region. The market has shown pretty much impressive growth during the forecast period. The number of condom pieces sold among the countries mentioned above has surged and will surge over time.

Africa Condom Market Size was valued US$ 819.2 Million in the year 2021

Based on Material, in this report the publisher has covered the condom market from 2 types of material Latex Condom Market and Non-Latex Condom Market. The driving forces towards the Africa condom market growth are surging awareness about the benefits of use of condoms and its vast population base in the region.

Apart from sex education and protection against STDs, the introduction of innovative condom designs, changes in packaging style, promotional activities, and surged marketing are some of the other major factors that further boosts the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on African Condom Growth Trends

COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has hit harder on every sector worldwide and at the same times that has also impacted condom industry as well. Many company's condoms sales dropped due to restrictions, lockdowns and social distancing norms. People in African regions and the whole world had less sex during the period.

However, once the lockdown was over and the vaccination procedure started, the publisher has seen a surge in sales of condoms and sex-related products.

Report Scope

Material Types - Market breakup from 2 viewpoints

Latex

Non-Latex

Distribution Channel - Market breakup from 4 viewpoints

Drug Stores

Mass- Merchandiser

E-Commerce

Others

All the Key players have been covered from 3 viewpoints

Overviews

Recent Developments

Revenues

Key Players

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

Ansell Ltd

HLL Life care Ltd

Africa Condom Analysis

Market

Users

Region - Market & Volume breakup 5 Regions with 36 countries

A. Eastern Africa

Burundi

Comoros

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Kenya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mozambique

Rwanda

South Sudan

Uganda

United Republic of Tanzania

Zambia

Zimbabwe

B. Middle Africa

Angola

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad

Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Gabon

C. Northern Africa

Egypt

Morocco

D. Southern Africa

Botswana

Lesotho

Namibia

South Africa

Swaziland

E. Western Africa

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cote d'Ivoire

Ghana

Guinea

Nigeria

Senegal

Togo

