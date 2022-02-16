New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229721/?utm_source=GNW





The global environment, conservation and wildlife organizations market is expected to grow from $21.74 billion in 2021 to $24.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $34.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%.



The market for the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations consist of sales of environment, conservation, and wildlife services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in promoting the preservation and protection of the environment and wildlife. These organizations address issues related to air and water management, global warming, and natural resources.



The main types of environment, conservation, and wildlife are land resources conservation, natural resource conservation, wildlife preservation and protection, energy conservation and development, environmental beautification, forest resources, wildlife sanctuaries, botanical gardens, native plant societies, others.The land resources conservation organizations involve in the protection of natural land resources by eliminating the human impact on natural land environments.



The different modes of donation include online, offline. The organization location can be domestic and international.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the environment, conservation and wildlife organizations market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the environment, conservation and wildlife organizations market.



The regions covered this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing concern on the extinction of species is driving the growth of the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market.The wildlife conservation organizations are collaborating with local governments, businesses, and individuals to preserve and save biodiversity.



These organizations are funded by foundations, individuals, and corporates in several ways.In 2019, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) stated that 28,338 out of 105,732 species included in the assessment are threatened with extinction.



For instance, World Health Organization (WHO) stated that 250,000 additional deaths are expected due to climatic changes between 2031 and 2050.Several organizations and individuals are donating to save and preserve the natural habitat.



In February 2020, Jeff Bezos from Amazon announced plans to donate $10 billion to support a global initiative that will fund scientists, activists, and NGOs to protect the planet. Similarly, in January 2019, Hansjörg Wyss donated $1 billion for Hansjorg ocean conservation around the world. Therefore, such initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market.



The growing technological advancement in the conservation of wildlife is shaping the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market.Major organizations are focusing on creating innovative technology solutions for the environmental, conservation, and wildlife organizations market.



For instance, in 2019, Resolve, the conservation nonprofit organization, developed an AI-powered camera system called TrailGuard AI, which is powered by Intel’s Movidius technology, to address the issues of poaching in The Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, which is spread over a vast area. This device helps identify humans, animals, and vehicles with high accuracy by using its deep neural network algorithms, and alerts park rangers by allowing them to respond before poachers can strike.



The countries covered in the environment, conservation and wildlife organizations market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229721/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________