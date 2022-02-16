The Global Smart Fitness Market is expected to grow by $ 34.06 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 13.33% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Fitness Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229614/?utm_source=GNW

33% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart fitness market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing focus on fitness and a healthy lifestyle orientation and increasing popularity of fitness wearables among consumers. In addition, increasing focus on fitness and a healthy lifestyle orientation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The smart fitness market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The smart fitness market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Gear

• Smart bike

• Ellipticals

• Treadmill

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increased emphasis on IoT (Internet of Things)as one of the prime reasons driving the smart fitness market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on smart fitness market covers the following areas:

• Smart fitness market sizing

• Smart fitness market forecast

• Smart fitness market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart fitness market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Dyaco International Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Johnson Health Tech, Nautilus Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc., Tunturi New Fitness BV, and Zwift Inc. Also, the smart fitness market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

