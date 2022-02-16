Worldwide Spa Industry to 2028 - Featuring Emirates Palace, Clarins and Lanserhof Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spa Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Service, By End Use, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spa market size is expected to reach USD 89.40 billion by 2028 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The global market is spurring due to some prominent factors such as rapid urbanization and development of the economies coupled with the considerable demand for opting these facilities for maintaining health and wellness drives the industry growth. Moreover, increasing sedentary lifestyles as well as working professional's chaotic schedules to pick these wellness centers for relaxing and relieving stress will further propel the industry growth. As a result, spas that embrace modified premium proficiencies through numerous facilities and treatments are gaining huge traction, which boosts the market.



Based on service type, the hotels/resorts segment has conquered the market with a leading revenue. Owing to the increasing numbers of hotel chains in the international market as well as the rising number of traveling and tourism activities lifts the segment growth. While the destination segment is expected to account for spotting the fastest growth rate due to availability of the varied type of these massages.



The growth is hastening by the growing awareness among people regarding healthy and well routines tied with the rising affordability for these facilities in emerging markets. Emerging economies are also perceiving a significant upsurge in the number of the working population, which is unveiling unhealthy lifestyles and high-stress levels. The requirement for appropriate stress management is essential, which can intensify people's interest in these services.



Augmenting consumer inclination towards healthy and standard lifestyles, many people are frequently searching for amenities that can release strain generated due to a busy lifestyle. Accordingly, these services are gaining significant traction, which, in turn, is growing the demand for spa and massage centers.



Major participants such as Clarins Group, Belmond Maroma Resort & SPA, Emirates Palace Spa, Four Seasons Hotel Limited, Gaia Retreat & SPA,Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG, Hot Springs Resort & Spa, Jade Mountain, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Lanserhof, Massage Envy, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International Inc., Planet Beach, Rancho La Puerta Inc, Six Senses Hotels Resorts SPAs, Trailhead SPA. are some of the key players operating in the global spa industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Spa Market Insights

4.1. Spa Market - Industry snapshot

4.2. Spa Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Hectic lifestyle in urban areas

4.2.1.2. Growing demand in emerging areas

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High cost of service

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Spa Market Industry trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Spa Market, by Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Spa Market, by Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Hotel/Resorts Spa

5.3.1. Global Spa Market, by Hotel/Resorts Spa , By Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.4. Destination Spa

5.4.1. Global Spa Market, by Destination Spa , by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.5. Day/Salon Spa

5.5.1. Global Spa Market, by Day/Salon Spa, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)



6. Global Spa Market, by Service

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Spa Market, by Service, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3. Massage

6.3.1. Global Spa Market, by Massage, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Beauty/Grooming

6.4.1. Global Spa Market, by Beauty/Grooming, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.5. Physical Fitness

6.5.1. Global Spa Market, by Physical Fitness, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Global Spa Market, by Others, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)



7. Global Spa Market, by End-Use

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Spa Market, by End-Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.3. Male

7.3.1. Global Spa Market, by Male, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. Female

7.4.1. Global Spa Market, by Female, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)



8. Spa Market Assessment by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Emirates Palace Spa

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Service Benchmarking

10.1.4. Recent Development

10.2. Clarins Group

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Service Benchmarking

10.2.4. Recent Development

10.3. Belmond Maroma Resort & SPA

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Service Benchmarking

10.3.4. Recent Development

10.4. Four Seasons Hotel Limited

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Service Benchmarking

10.4.4. Recent Development

10.5. Gaia Retreat & SPA

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Service Benchmarking

10.5.4. Recent Development

10.6. Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Service Benchmarking

10.6.4. Recent Development

10.7. Hot Springs Resort & Spa

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Service Benchmarking

10.7.4. Recent Development

10.8. Jade Mountain

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Service Benchmarking

10.8.4. Recent Development

10.9. Lanserhof

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Service Benchmarking

10.9.4. Recent Development

10.10. Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Service Benchmarking

10.10.4. Recent Development

10.11. Marriott International Inc.

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Financial Performance

10.11.3. Service Benchmarking

10.11.4. Recent Development

10.12. Massage Envy

10.12.1. Company Overview

10.12.2. Financial Performance

10.12.3. Service Benchmarking

10.12.4. Recent Development

10.13. Omni Hotels & Resorts

10.13.1. Company Overview

10.13.2. Financial Performance

10.13.3. Service Benchmarking

10.13.4. Recent Development

10.14. Planet Beach

10.14.1. Company Overview

10.14.2. Financial Performance

10.14.3. Service Benchmarking

10.14.4. Recent Development

10.15. Rancho La Puerta Inc

10.15.1. Company Overview

10.15.2. Financial Performance

10.15.3. Service Benchmarking

10.15.4. Recent Development

10.16. Six Senses Hotels Resorts SPAs

10.16.1. Company Overview

10.16.2. Financial Performance

10.16.3. Service Benchmarking

10.16.4. Recent Development

10.17. Trailhead SPA

10.17.1. Company Overview

10.17.2. Financial Performance

10.17.3. Service Benchmarking

10.17.4. Recent Development



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3033j

