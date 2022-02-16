Global Insecticide Markets, 2022-2026 - Rising Incidence of Pest Attacks & Increasing Disposable Income in Emerging Economies

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insecticide Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global insecticide market with description of market size in terms of value and segments. An analysis of segments with their actual and forecasted value is also provided. Under regional analysis, a brief analysis of the North America insecticide market is provided.

Crop protection chemicals (CPC) which are popularly known as pesticides or agrochemicals are used extensively by farmers to protect their crop from these unwanted agents. Crop protection chemicals provide farmers with an economical way of improving the production as well as the quality of crops. The crop protection chemicals are categorized into three: Herbicides, Insecticides, and fungicides. Insecticides can further be split on the basis of origin, type, insect pest type and application.



The global insecticides market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period (2022 -2026), particularly due to the increasing demand for food as a result of rising global population. Furthermore, the growth of the market is supported by various growth drivers such as spike in incidence of pest attacks, increasing disposable income in emerging economies, shrinking area under cultivation, production of wide variety of crops etc.



Yet the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges before the industry are stringent regulatory framework, the harmful impact of chemical products, and high research & development cost. However trends such as increasing adoption of bio-pesticides, high investment in the agriculture sector in developing regions, technological advancements etc. are expected to propel the growth of the market in the near future.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall insecticides market has also been forecasted for the years 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Bayer Group, Syngenta and BASF Group are some of the key players operating in the global insecticide market whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Crop Protection: An Overview

2.1.1 Definition: Crop Protection

2.2 Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC): An Overview

2.3 Insecticides Market Segments: An Overview

2.4 Insecticide Market Segments



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Insecticide Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Insecticide Market by Value

3.2 Global Insecticide Market by Origin

3.2.1 Global Insecticide Market Segment on the Basis of Origin

3.2.2 Global Synthetic Insecticides Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Bio- Insecticides Market by Value

3.3 Global Insecticide Market Regional Analysis

3.3.1 Global Insecticide Market by Region (North America and Rest of the World)



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 North America Insecticides Market Analysis

4.1.1 North America Insecticides Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Global Population

5.1.2 Increasing Disposable Income in Emerging Economies

5.1.3 Rising Incidence of Pest Attacks

5.1.4 Growing Requirement of Enhanced Crop Yield

5.1.5 Shrinking Area Under Cultivation

5.1.6 Production of Wide Variety of Crops

5.1.7 Organizations Promoting Integrated Pest Management Techniques

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.2.2 Increasing Demand for Food Safety and Quality

5.2.3 Growing Popularity of Pest-Resistant Genetically Modified Crops

5.2.4 Harmful Impact of Chemical Products

5.2.5 High Research & Development Cost

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Bio-Pesticides

5.3.2 High Investment in Agriculture Sector in Developing Regions

5.3.3 Technological Advancements



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Insecticide Market Players Analysis

6.1.1 Global Insecticide Market Players by Share



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Bayer Group

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Business Strategy

7.2 Syngenta

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Business Strategy

7.3 BASF Group

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Business Strategy



List of Figures

Figure 1: Crop Protection Chemical Types

Figure 2: Insecticides Market Segments

Figure 3: Insecticide Market Segments by Origin

Figure 4: Insecticide Market Segments by Type

Figure 5: Global Insecticide Market by Value; 2018-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure 6: Global Insecticide Market by Value; 2022-2026(US$ Billion)

Figure 7: Global Insecticide Market by Origin; 2021 (Percentage,%)

Figure 8: Global Synthetic Insecticides Market by Value; 2018-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure 9: Global Synthetic Insecticides Market by Value; 2022-2026 (US$ Billion)

Figure 10: Global Bio-Insecticides Market by Value; 2018-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure 11: Global Bio-Insecticides Market by Value; 2022-2026 (US$ Billion)

Figure 12: Global Insecticide Market by Region; 2021 (Percentage,%)

Figure 13: North America Insecticide Market by Value; 2018-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure 14: North America Insecticide Market by Value; 2022-2026 (US$ Billion)

Figure 15: Global Population; 2010-2030 (Billions)

Figure 16: China Disposable Income; 2017-2021 (US$)

Figure 17: Global Insecticide Market Players by Share; 2021 (Percentage,%)



List of Tables

Table 1: Bayer Group Crop Science Segment's Products and Activities

Table 2: Syngenta Crop Protection Product Line





Companies Mentioned





Bayer Group

Syngenta

BASF Group





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8m8y8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.