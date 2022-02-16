Global powder coating equipment market valuation to cross USD 19 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global powder coating equipment market size was evaluated at USD 11.9 billion in 2020 and is slated to register 7.2% CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, garnering a USD 19.4 billion valuation by 2027.

The report is curated to provide an in-depth evaluation of various industry segmentations, including application scope, resin type, and regional outlook. An intricate analysis of each segment with respect to the market size, growth pattern, and projected contribution form a major portion of the study.

The report further profiles major companies in terms of their product/ service portfolios, and strategic approaches, while also highlighting key priorities stakeholders should focus on to ensure strong performance in the upcoming years.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4566269/

Surging infrastructural development activities is one of the primary factors propelling market growth. Notably, the Global Infrastructure Hub reported that there was a USD 0.5 trillion underinvestment in infrastructure in 2020. However, infrastructure development activities across the world, have been increasing rapidly in order to ensure economic growth and boost sustainability.

Additionally, high investments in the automotive sector, and supportive government policies for environment conservation are further creating new opportunities for organizations operating in this domain.

On the downside, fluctuating raw material prices are likely to impede industry remuneration scope over the upcoming years.

Market segmentation overview

Based on resin type, worldwide powder coating equipment industry is classified into polyester, epoxy, acrylic, epoxy-polyester (hybrid), polyurethane, and others. Considering application scope, the market classification comprises automotive, consumer goods, general industries, architectural, furniture, and others.

Regional scope

Major geographical markets studied in the report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Asia Pacific presently captures a major industry share, given the prevalence of favorable government policies and rising infrastructure development projects in the region. In the meantime, Europe market is on track to register a noteworthy CAGR over 2021-2027, driven by factors such as growing awareness about automotive safety and surging investments in manufacturing sectors throughout the region.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-powder-coating-equipment-market-size-research

Competitive outlook

Prominent players operating in global powder coating equipment market are Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co. Ltd., Bayer AG, Asahi Sunac Corp., Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Sherwin-Williams Company (Valspar), and Royal DSM N.V. among others.

These players are increasingly introducing new variations to their products by investing heavily in R&D activities and expanding their customer reach using various strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

Global Powder Coating Equipment Market, by Resin Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Polyester

Epoxy

Acrylic

Epoxy-polyester (Hybrid)

Polyurethane

Others

Global Powder Coating Equipment Market, by Application Ambit (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Automotive

Consumer Goods

General Industries

Architectural

Furniture

Others

Global Powder Coating Equipment Market, by Geographical Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Powder Coating Equipment Market, Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co. Ltd.

Asahi Sunac Corp.

Bayer AG

Arkema S.A.

Sherwin-Williams Company (Valspar)

Royal DSM N.V.

BASF SE

PPG Industries Ohio Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Powder Coating Equipment Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Powder Coating Equipment Market, by Resin, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Powder Coating Equipment Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Powder Coating Equipment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Powder Coating Equipment Market Dynamics

3.1. Powder Coating Equipment Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing infrastructural development

3.1.1.2. Rising investment in the automotive sector

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Fluctuating raw material prices

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Supportive government laws towards regulatory environment

Chapter 4. Global Powder Coating Equipment Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Powder Coating Equipment Market, by Resin

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Powder Coating Equipment Market by Resin, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Powder Coating Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Resin, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Powder Coating Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Epoxy

6.4.2. Polyester

6.4.3. Epoxy-polyester (Hybrid)

6.4.4. Acrylic

6.4.5. Polyurethane

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global Powder Coating Equipment Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Powder Coating Equipment Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Powder Coating Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Powder Coating Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Consumer Goods

7.4.2. Architectural

7.4.3. Automotive

7.4.4. General Industries

7.4.5. Furniture

7.4.6. Others

Chapter 8. Global Powder Coating Equipment Market, Regional Analysis





Related Report:

Ceramic Coating Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The ceramic coating market is primed to witness notable growth by 2027 driven by prevalent product adoption across varied industry verticals. Moreover, mounting demand for antiviral coatings during COVID-19 is speculated to further support market growth through the forecast period. Ceramic coatings are widely used in diverse sectors as they offer numerous advantageous features. For instance, in the automotive industry, ceramic coating, which is a solution based on chemical polymers, is blended with the paint, wherein it creates an aquaphobic layer that protects the vehicle's surface against external damage. On the regional spectrum, the Latin America ceramic coating market accounted for over 4.8% of the overall industry revenue in 2020 and is estimated to progress at approximately 6.3% CAGR through the assessment timespan. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa ceramic coating industry is expected to showcase significant growth through 2027 propelled by growing application of ceramic coatings in cars in the MEA region..

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.