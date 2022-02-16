Global Electric Bike Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Bike Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This recent report on the electric bike market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape.
This study on the Electric Bike Market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2017 to 2031, wherein, 2020 is the base year and 2019 and before is historical data. The forecast period is considered from 2021 to 2031. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of Information enclosed in the study
This study on the electric bike market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis.
The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the electric bike market gives readers an individual understanding of the market
Key Questions Answered in This Report on Electric Bike Market
- How much value will the electric bike market generate by the end of the forecast period?
- Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2030?
- What are the impact factors and there effects on the market for electric bike market?
- What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall electric bike market?
- What are the indicators expected to drive the electric bike market?
- What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?
- What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the electric bike market to expand their geographic presence?
- What are the major advancements witnessed in the electric bike market?
- How regulatory norms affected the market for electric bike market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary : Global Electric Bike Market
2. Market Overview
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Global Market - Macro Economic Factors
2.3. Industry Dynamics
2.4. Market Dynamics
2.4.1. Drivers
2.4.2. Restraints
2.4.3. Opportunity
2.4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
2.5. Market Factor Analysis
2.5.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis
2.5.2. PESTEL Analysis
2.5.3. Value Chain Analysis
2.5.3.1. List of Key Manufacturers
2.5.3.2. List of Customers
2.5.3.3. Level of Integration
2.5.4. SWOT Analysis
2.6. Regulatory Scenario
2.7. Key Industry Development
2.8. Key Industry Trends
3. Global Electric Bike Market Analysis and Forecast, by Mode
3.1. Definition
3.2. Market Snapshot
3.3. Global Electric Bike Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Mode, 2017-2031
3.3.1. Pedal Assist Mode
3.3.2. Throttle Mode
4. Global Electric Bike Market Analysis and Forecast, by Class
4.1. Definition
4.2. Market Snapshot
4.3. Global Electric Bike Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Class, 2017-2031
4.3.1. Class-1
4.3.2. Class-2
4.3.3. Class-3
5. Global Electric Bike Market Analysis and Forecast, by Usage
5.1. Definition
5.2. Market Snapshot
5.3. Global Electric Bike Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Usage, 2017-2031
5.3.1. Mountain & Trekking
5.3.2. City/Urban
5.3.3. Cargo
5.3.3.1. Courier & Parcel Service Provider
5.3.3.2. Large Retail Supplier
5.3.3.3. Personal Transportation
5.3.3.4. Waste & Municipal Services
5.3.3.5. Others
5.3.4. Others
6. Global Electric Bike Market Analysis and Forecast, by Motor Type
6.1. Definition
6.2. Market Snapshot
6.3. Global Electric Bike Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Motor Type, 2017-2031
6.3.1. Mid Motor
6.3.2. Hub Motor
7. Global Electric Bike Market Analysis and Forecast, by Battery Type
7.1. Definition
7.2. Market Snapshot
7.3. Global Electric Bike Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Battery Type, 2017-2031
7.3.1. Lithium-Ion
7.3.2. Lithium Ion Polymer
7.3.3. Lead Acid
7.3.4. Others
8. Global Electric Bike Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.2. Global Electric Bike Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017-2031
8.2.1. North America
8.2.2. Europe
8.2.3. Asia Pacific
8.2.4. Middle East & Africa
8.2.5. Latin America
9. North America Electric Bike Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2017-2031
10. Europe Electric Bike Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2017-2031
11. Asia Pacific Electric Bike Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2017-2031
12. Middle East & Africa Electric Bike Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2017-2031
13. Latin America Electric Bike Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2017-2031
14. Competition Landscape
14.1. Market Analysis By Company (2020)
14.2. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)
14.3. Key Market Players (Details - Overview, Recent Developments, Strategy)
14.3.1. Accell Group N.V.
14.3.1.1. Overview
14.3.1.2. Recent Developments
14.3.1.3. Strategy
14.3.2. AIMA Technology
14.3.2.1. Overview
14.3.2.2. Recent Developments
14.3.2.3. Strategy
14.3.3. Bionx International Corporation
14.3.3.1. Overview
14.3.3.2. Recent Developments
14.3.3.3. Strategy
14.3.4. BMW Group
14.3.4.1. Overview
14.3.4.2. Recent Developments
14.3.4.3. Strategy
14.3.5. Butchers & Bicycles
14.3.5.1. Overview
14.3.5.2. Recent Developments
14.3.5.3. Strategy
14.3.6. BYVIN
14.3.6.1. Overview
14.3.6.2. Recent Developments
14.3.6.3. Strategy
14.3.7. Cezeta
14.3.7.1. Overview
14.3.7.2. Recent Developments
14.3.7.3. Strategy
14.3.8. Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
14.3.8.1. Overview
14.3.8.2. Recent Developments
14.3.8.3. Strategy
14.3.9. Douze Factory SAS
14.3.9.1. Overview
14.3.9.2. Recent Developments
14.3.9.3. Strategy
14.3.10. Energica Motor Company
14.3.10.1. Overview
14.3.10.2. Recent Developments
14.3.10.3. Strategy
14.3.11. Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd
14.3.11.1. Overview
14.3.11.2. Recent Developments
14.3.11.3. Strategy
14.3.12. Govecs Group
14.3.12.1. Overview
14.3.12.2. Recent Developments
14.3.12.3. Strategy
14.3.13. Harley Davidson
14.3.13.1. Overview
14.3.13.2. Recent Developments
14.3.13.3. Strategy
14.3.14. Hero Electric
14.3.14.1. Overview
14.3.14.2. Recent Developments
14.3.14.3. Strategy
14.3.15. Incalcu Group
14.3.15.1. Overview
14.3.15.2. Recent Developments
14.3.15.3. Strategy
14.3.16. Johammer E-Mobility GmbH
14.3.16.1. Overview
14.3.16.2. Recent Developments
14.3.16.3. Strategy
14.3.17. KTM AG
14.3.17.1. Overview
14.3.17.2. Recent Developments
14.3.17.3. Strategy
14.3.18. Lima Vehicle Industry
14.3.18.1. Overview
14.3.18.2. Recent Developments
14.3.18.3. Strategy
14.3.19. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
14.3.19.1. Overview
14.3.19.2. Recent Developments
14.3.19.3. Strategy
14.3.20. Merida Industry Co. Ltd
14.3.20.1. Overview
14.3.20.2. Recent Developments
14.3.20.3. Strategy
14.3.21. NIU International
14.3.21.1. Overview
14.3.21.2. Recent Developments
14.3.21.3. Strategy
14.3.22. Panasonic Corporation
14.3.22.1. Overview
14.3.22.2. Recent Developments
14.3.22.3. Strategy
14.3.23. Pon Bike
14.3.23.1. Overview
14.3.23.2. Recent Developments
14.3.23.3. Strategy
14.3.24. Rad Power Bikes LLC
14.3.24.1. Overview
14.3.24.2. Recent Developments
14.3.24.3. Strategy
14.3.25. Riese & Muller GmbH
14.3.25.1. Overview
14.3.25.2. Recent Developments
14.3.25.3. Strategy
14.3.26. Shimano Inc.
14.3.26.1. Overview
14.3.26.2. Recent Developments
14.3.26.3. Strategy
14.3.27. Trek Bicycle Corporation
14.3.27.1. Overview
14.3.27.2. Recent Developments
14.3.27.3. Strategy
14.3.28. Tunwal E-bike India Pvt Ltd
14.3.28.1. Overview
14.3.28.2. Recent Developments
14.3.28.3. Strategy
14.3.29. Vmoto Limited
14.3.29.1. Overview
14.3.29.2. Recent Developments
14.3.29.3. Strategy
14.3.30. Yadea Group Holding Ltd.
14.3.30.1. Overview
14.3.30.2. Recent Developments
14.3.30.3. Strategy
14.3.31. Yamaha Motor Corporation
14.3.31.1. Overview
14.3.31.2. Recent Developments
14.3.31.3. Strategy
14.3.32. Yuba Electric Cargo Bikes
14.3.32.1. Overview
14.3.32.2. Recent Developments
14.3.32.3. Strategy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9syt8
Attachment