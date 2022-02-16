The Global Cadmium Pigments Market is expected to grow by $ 57.58 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cadmium Pigments Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229605/?utm_source=GNW

07% during the forecast period. Our report on the cadmium pigments market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the exponential growth of the plastic industry and research and development activities for manufacturing bio-based cadmium pigments. In addition, the exponential growth of the plastic industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cadmium pigments market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The cadmium pigments market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Paints and coatings

• Plastics

• Printing inks

• Construction materials

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rapid industrialization in developing countriesas one of the prime reasons driving the cadmium pigments market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cadmium pigments market covers the following areas:

• Cadmium pigments market sizing

• Cadmium pigments market forecast

• Cadmium pigments market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cadmium pigments market vendors that include Chemonova, Fulln Glaze Co. Ltd., HANGZHOU EMPEROR CHEMICAL CO. LTD., Hunan Jufa Technology Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., HUPC Chemical Co. Ltd., James M. Brown Ltd., LANXESS AG, PROQUIMAC PFC SA, and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. Also, the cadmium pigments market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

