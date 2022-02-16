The Specialty Chemicals Market is expected to grow by $ 40.48 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.00% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Specialty Chemicals Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229599/?utm_source=GNW

00% during the forecast period. Our report on the specialty chemicals market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for recycled plastics and the growing demand for construction chemicals. In addition, the increasing demand for recycled plastics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The specialty chemicals market in US analysis includes type and function segments.



The specialty chemicals market in us is segmented as below:

By Type

• Adhesives

• Electronic chemicals

• Water treatment chemicals

• Specialty mining chemicals

• Others

• Function

• Specialty coatings

• Catalysts

• Specialty pigments

• Antioxidants

• Others



This study identifies the shift toward specialty adhesives and sealantsas one of the prime reasons driving the specialty chemicals market growth in US during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on specialty chemicals market in US covers the following areas:

• Specialty chemicals market sizing

• Specialty chemicals market forecast

• Specialty chemicals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading specialty chemicals market vendors in US that include 3M Co., BASF SE, Corteva Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., and LANXESS AG. Also, the specialty chemicals market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

