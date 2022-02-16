Global Digital Payment Forecasts 2022-2025: By 2025, the Share of the Chinese Population Using Proximity Mobile Payments is Projected to Reach Almost 70%

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Payment Forecasts 2022-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publication, "Global Digital Payment Forecasts 2022-2025" provides insights into the future trends of the global digital payment market. Among other findings, the publication reveals that by 2025, the value of online payments in Europe is forecasted to increase from 2021 to exceed the one trillion-euro mark by 2025.



By 2025 the volume of non-cash transactions in the global market is forecasted to surpass the one and a half trillion mark



The global online payments industry was profoundly shaped by the COVID-19 global health crisis in 2020, which has led to a major advancement in the market since then. The rate of adoption of cashless payments has accelerated dramatically and is projected to grow even more. In fact, global cashless transactions are projected to grow at an annualized rate of about 18% from 2020 to 2025 and exceed the one and a half trillion mark in volume. The region adding the most value is expected to be Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific will be followed by Europe in 2025, and then North America.



Asia-Pacific is forecast to continue to be the world's leading regional market for mobile wallet payments



The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the use of mobile payments worldwide since 2020. This is attributed to the accelerated security and cross-channel payment features of mobile contactless payments. In 2021, China is expected to be the leading country in the share of contactless mobile payment users, accounting for more than 4 out of every 5 smartphone users, distantly followed by South Korea and the United States. In addition, mobile wallets have become the primary way to make payments in a number of regions, as authorities attempt to reduce the use of cash. In Asia-Pacific, for example, the number of mobile wallets in use is projected to have more than doubled over the next few years from 2021 to 2025. Latin America is projected to follow the APAC region in the number of mobile wallets in use, reaching more than 600 million by 2025.

Questions Covered in the report:

What is the projected value of cashless transactions worldwide in 2025?

Which market is expected to lead in the proximity mobile payment user penetration rate in 2021?

What country worldwide is predicted to reach the largest volume of proximity mobile wallets in use by 2025?

How do the pre-COVID-19 projections of mobile payment value for 2025 in India differ from the post-COVID-19 ones?

Which payment channel is forecasted to contribute the most to total gross transaction value in Southeast Asia by 2025?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Global Developments

Non-Cash Transaction Volume, by Regions, in billions, and Y-o-Y Change of Global, in %, 2020 - 2025f

B2B Non-Cash Transaction Volume, by Regions, in billions, and Y-o-Y Change of Global, in %, 2019 - 2025f

Number of Mobile Contactless Transactions, in billions, 2021e & 2023f

Number of Cashless Transactions, in billions, CAGR, in %, 2020, 2025f & 2030f

Proximity Mobile Payment Users in Select Countries, in % of Smartphone Users, 2021e

3. Asia-Pacific

3.1. Regional

Number of Mobile Wallet Users, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD trillion, and Volume, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Number of Mobile Wallets in Use, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020 - 2025f

Breakdown of Payment Channels, incl. Cash, Cards, A2A and E-Wallet, in % of Total Gross Transaction Value, 2019 - 2021e & 2025f

Number of Mobile Wallets in Use, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020 - 2025f

3.2. China

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019 - 2025f

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Share, in % of Population, 2019 - 2025f

Third-Party Payment Value, by Mobile & Online, in CNY trillion, 2018 - 2025f

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD trillion, and Volume, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Population, 2020 & 2025f

3.3. Japan

Smart Payment Transaction Value, by Credit/Debit/Prepaid Card & Electronic Money, in JPY trillion, 2019 - 2026f

QR Code Payment Value, in JPY billion, Year-on-Year Change, in %, FY 2019 - FY 2024f

Top Payment Methods, in % of Adults, September 2021

3.4. South Korea

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Volume, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Population, 2020 & 2025f

3.5. India

Digital Transaction Value, in INR trillion, and Volume, in billions, and Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2018 - 2025f

Mobile Payments Value, in INR trillion, and CAGR, in%, by Pre- & Post-COVID-19 Scenario, FY 2015 & FY 2020 & FY 2025f

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in INR trillion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016 - 2024f

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Volume, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Population, 2020 & 2025f

3.6. Indonesia

Value of Electronic Money Transactions, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016 - 2021e

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Volume, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Population, 2020 & 2025f

3.7. Singapore

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Volume, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Population, 2020 & 2025f

3.8. Philippines

Card Payments Value, in PHP billion, and CAGR, in %, 2020 & 2024f

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Volume, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Population, 2020 & 2025f

4. Europe

4.1. Regional

Online Payments Value, in USD trillion, 2020, 2021e & 2025f

Number of Mobile Wallets in Use, by Central & East Europe and West Europe, in millions, 2020 - 2025f

4.2. UK

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019 - 2025f

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019 - 2025f

4.3. Germany

Breakdown of E-Commerce Payment Methods, in % of E-Commerce Sales, 2020e

4.4. France

Number of E-Money Payments, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, in millions, 2016 - 2020

4.5. Italy

Contactless Transaction Value, in EUR billion, H1 2019, H1 2020 & H1 2021

4.6. Russia

Online Payment Transaction Value, in RUB billion, 2019 & 2020

5. North America

5.1. Regional

Number of Mobile Wallets in Use, in millions, and Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2020 - 2025f

5.2. USA

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, Year-on-Year Change, in %, and Share, in % of Smartphone Users, 2020 - 2025f

Proximity Mobile Payment Average Annual Spending Value Per User, in USD, and Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2020 - 2025f

5.3. Canada

Number of P2P Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019 - 2025f

Number of P2P Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Share, in % of Population, 2019 - 2025f

6. Latin America

6.1. Regional

Number of Mobile Wallets in Use, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020 - 2025f

Breakdown of Payment Methods, in %, 2020 & 2023f

6.2. Brazil

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Volume, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Population, 2020 & 2025f

Breakdown of Payment Methods, in %, 2020 & 2023f

Number of Real-Time Payment Transactions, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

6.3. Mexico

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Volume, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Population, 2020 & 2025f

Number of Real-Time Payment Transactions, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

6.4. Argentina

Number of Real-Time Payment Transactions, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

6.5. Colombia

Number of Real-Time Payment Transactions, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

6.6. Chile

Number of Real-Time Payment Transactions, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

7. Middle East & Africa

7.1. Regional

Number of Mobile Wallets in Use, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020 - 2025f

7.2. UAE

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Volume, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Population, 2020 & 2025f

7.3. Saudi Arabia

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Volume, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Population, 2020 & 2025f

7.4. Egypt

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Volume, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Population, 2020 & 2025f

7.5. Nigeria

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Volume, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Population, 2020 & 2025f









