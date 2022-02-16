Insights on the E-Learning Africa Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Technology, Sector and Country

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa E-Learning Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Africa e-learning market reached a value of US$ 2.47 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.71 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



E-learning is a system based on formalised teaching with the help of electronic resources. It can be termed as a network enabled transfer of skills and knowledge which offers the flexibility to fit in a large number of recipients at the same or different time schedules. It is gaining prominence in the African countries as classroom teaching is unable to meet the growing need to impart quality education. The African education system is underfunded with education institutes being situated in remote areas and lacking considerably qualified teaching staff. As a result of this, learners from different areas are encouraged towards adopting e-learning methods, such as K-12 sector, post-secondary, corporate and government learning, etc



From desktop computers to smartphones, e-learning spans the array of devices that are available for the consumers. It facilitates the learners to choose from a wide range of specially designed courses, along with accessing various learning tools, sharing content online, and engaging in interactive sessions from miles apart. E-learning also aids learners with different learning abilities to proceed through courses as per their convenience



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the Africa e-learning market, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, technology and sector



Breakup by Product Type:

Packaged Content

Services

Platforms

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type as packaged content, services and platform. Currently, packaged content accounts for majority of the total regional market



Breakup by Technology:

Mobile Learning

Simulation Based Learning

Game Based Learning

Learning Management System (LMS)

Others

The market is segmented on the basis of technology, covering mobile learning, simulation based learning, game-based learning, learning management system (LMS), etc. Amongst these, mobile learning holds majority of the market share



Breakup by Sector:

K-12 Sector

Post-Secondary

Corporate and Government Learning

Others

On the basis of the sector, K-12 represents the biggest sector of the e-learning industry in Africa



Breakup by Country:

South Africa

Morocco

Nigeria

Tunisia

Kenya

Others

On a regional-basis, South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, and Kenya emerge as countries where e-learning is gaining prominence rapidly. South Africa represents the largest region, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the African market



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Africa e-learning market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market



Some of these key players include:

Via Afrika

Obami

Dapt.io

Eneza Education

Tutor.ng

