Worldwide Electric Bus Industry to 2027 - Advent of Autonomous Electric Buses Presents Opportunities

The report on the global electric bus market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global electric bus market to grow with a CAGR of 28.20% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on electric bus market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on electric bus market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global electric bus market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global electric bus market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Stringent government environmental policies and regulations

Growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles

2) Restraints

High cost of maintenance and manpower

3) Opportunities

Advent of autonomous electric buses

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the electric bus market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the electric bus market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global electric bus market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Electric Bus Market Highlights

2.2. Electric Bus Market Projection

2.3. Electric Bus Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Electric Bus Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Electric Bus Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Power Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Bus Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Electric Bus Market



4. Electric Bus Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Electric Bus Market by Power Type

5.1. Hybrid

5.2. Fuel Cell

5.3. Battery



6. Global Electric Bus Market by Bus Type

6.1. Light Bus

6.2. Medium Bus

6.3. High Seating Capacity Bus



7. Global Electric Bus Market by End User

7.1. Government

7.2. Fleet Operators



8. Global Electric Bus Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Electric Bus Market by Power Type

8.1.2. North America Electric Bus Market by Bus Type

8.1.3. North America Electric Bus Market by End User

8.1.4. North America Electric Bus Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Electric Bus Market by Power Type

8.2.2. Europe Electric Bus Market by Bus Type

8.2.3. Europe Electric Bus Market by End User

8.2.4. Europe Electric Bus Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market by Power Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market by Bus Type

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market by End User

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Electric Bus Market by Power Type

8.4.2. RoW Electric Bus Market by Bus Type

8.4.3. RoW Electric Bus Market by End User

8.4.4. RoW Electric Bus Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Electric Bus Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. BYD Company Limited

9.2.2. Proterra Inc.

9.2.3. Solaris Bus & Coach SA

9.2.4. Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd

9.2.5. Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co., Ltd

9.2.6. AB Volvo

9.2.7. Daimler AG

9.2.8. EBUSCO BV

9.2.9. New Flyer Industries Inc.

9.2.10. TATA Motors



