Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Marketto 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

The report on the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market to grow with a CAGR of 43.70% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on electric vehicle charging infrastructure market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Continuous hiking cost of petroleum-based products

Governments are increasing initial funding of charging infrastructure installation

2) Restraints

High initial cost of charging stations

3) Opportunities

Government collaboration with multiple oil and gas companies

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Charger Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Connector

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market



4. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Charger Type

5.1. Slow Charger

5.2. Fast Charger



6. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Connector

6.1. CHAdeMO

6.2. Combined Charging System (CCS)

6.3. Others



7. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Application

7.1. Commercial

7.2. Residential



8. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Charger Type

8.1.2. North America Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Connector

8.1.3. North America Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Charger Type

8.2.2. Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Connector

8.2.3. Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Charger Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Connector

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Charger Type

8.4.2. RoW Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Connector

8.4.3. RoW Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. AeroVironment Inc.

9.2.2. ABB Group

9.2.3. BP plc (Chargemaster)

9.2.4. ChargePoint, Inc.

9.2.5. Enphase Energy, Inc.

9.2.6. Eaton Corporation plc

9.2.7. General Electric Company

9.2.8. Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

9.2.9. Schneider Electric SE

9.2.10. Siemens AG



