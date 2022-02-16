Global Application Processor Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Processor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global application processor market reached a value of US$ 33.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 43.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



An application processor is a system on a chip (SoC) processor which is responsible for the optimal functioning of applications running in a mobile operating system. It is used in a variety of electronic devices including tablets, e-readers, smartphones, netbooks, gaming consoles and automotive navigation devices. With the support of an application processor, several applications can run in different operating systems such as Android, iOS, Windows CE or Symbian. It also has the capability of delivering specialties such as graphics processing unit, memory controller and multimedia decoding units. As the technology continues to evolve and become more data-centric, application processors have advanced from the first Intel 8086 processor to the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8086K processor which can deliver up to 5 GHz



With the growing base of tech-savvy consumers, there has been a rise in the adoption of smartphones. This has led to an escalation in the demand for smartphones with high-end graphics. As a result, an increasing number of mobile phones are being produced with advanced application processors. Samsung has recently designed a new line of the premium application processor, Exynos 9 Series 9810, especially for artificial intelligence (AI) applications in smartphones, tablets, and other media devices. Moreover, the leading application processor companies are developing and updating their processors. For instance, Qualcomm has launched Snapdragon mobile application processors which offer benefits including fast charging, long battery life, enhanced camera functionality, immersive AR and VR experiences, superior connectivity, and the latest security solutions



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global application processor market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on device type and core type



Breakup by Device Type:

Mobile Phones

PC Tablets and E-Readers

Smart Wearables

Automotive ADAS and Infotainment Devices

Breakup by Core Type:

Octa-Core

Hexa-Core

Quad-Core

Dual-Core

Single-Core

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Qualcomm, Apple, Mediatek, Samsung Electronics, Xiaomi, Hisilicon Technologies, Spreadtrum Communications, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Nvidia, Toshiba, Renesas Electronics, Ingenic Semiconductor, LG Electronics, Garmin, etc



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global application processor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global application processor industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global application processor industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the core type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global application processor industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global application processor industry?

What is the structure of the global application processor industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global application processor industry?

What are the profit margins in the global application processor industry?

