Insights on the Oral Hygiene Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Hygiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oral hygiene market reached a value of US$ 46.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 58.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Oral hygiene refers to the practice of maintaining a clean and healthy mouth that is free from diseases and other oral problems. It is extremely important for all individuals to practice oral hygiene regularly to prevent dental issues, including tooth decay, gingivitis and periodontitis. It includes personal dental care routines with products, such as dental floss, breath fresheners, toothbrush, toothpaste and mouthwash. In addition to this, oral hygiene also refers to the services offered by dentists, such as the treatment of cavities, fluoride treatments, sealant application and scaling of hardened plaque
Owing to the changing lifestyles and shifting dietary patterns of the consumers, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of processed foods that are rich in sugar and other sticky compounds. Sugar combines with the plaque and weakens the enamel, thereby making the tooth vulnerable to decay. Consequently, there is a rising prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases, which is significantly driving the growth of the market. The increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of maintaining appropriate oral hygiene is also acting as a growth-inducing factor.
Additionally, there is a growing inclination toward purchasing premium oral care products, owing to the confluence of several factors, including the rising disposable incomes and dental healthcare expenditure by consumers. As a result, technologically advanced and innovative products, such as electric and battery-powered toothbrushes and toothpaste with teeth-whitening properties, are gaining widespread popularity across the globe. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and the increasing demand for organic and natural oral hygiene products, are projected to drive the market further
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global oral hygiene market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, distribution channel and application
Breakup by Product:
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes & Accessories
- Mouthwash/Rinses
- Dental Accessories/Ancillaries
- Denture Products
- Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Pharmacies
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Adults
- Kids
- Infants
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur India Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Henkel, The Himalaya Drug Company, Johnson & Johnson, Philips (Koninklijke Philips), Lion Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Sunstar Suisse SA, Unilever, etc
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global oral hygiene market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global oral hygiene market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global oral hygiene market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Oral Hygiene Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Toothpaste
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Toothbrushes & Accessories
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Mouthwash/Rinses
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Dental Accessories/Ancillaries
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Denture Products
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Convenience Stores
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Pharmacies
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Online Stores
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Adults
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Kids
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Infants
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Colgate-Palmolive
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Dabur India Ltd.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 GlaxoSmithKline
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Henkel
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 The Himalaya Drug Company
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Johnson & Johnson
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Philips (Koninklijke Philips)
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Lion Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Procter & Gamble
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Sunstar Suisse SA
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Unilever
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
