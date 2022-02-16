Kids Apparel Market Share and Revenue (2022-2029) | Kids Apparel Industry In-depth Analysis and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kids apparel market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing number of newborn babies during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Kids Apparel Market, 2022-2029.” The industry's growth has been bolstered dramatically by rising affluence and expanding brand recognition in emerging regions. Consumers have boosted their expenditure on luxury clothes for their kids. Consumer preferences for changing trends and fashion, particularly among children of different age groups based on occasions, are expected to drive the industry.

Moreover, an increasing trend of children’s fashion shows, showing large numbers of varieties to accelerate consumption rate. For example, the United States Child Beauty Pageant showcases clothes for different occasions such as sportswear, swimwear, and others.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Kids Apparel:

Children’s place

Levi Strauss & Co.

Benetton Group

American Apparel

The Gap

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/kids-apparel-market-104630

COVID-19 Impact-

Detrimental Impact of Covid-19 on Fashion Industry

Since the COVID 19 pandemic forced a large portion of the global population to stay home due to travel limitations and shutdown, the kids apparel and accessory industry has indeed been hard hit by the pandemic, with offline retail outlets as well as local shops closed down for a significant portion of the year. The industry's obstacles resulting from the lockdown, such as falling output, plant closures, travel restrictions, workforce shortages, and a disrupted distribution network, have impacted the industry.

Segments-

By product type, the market is segmented into

Formal

casual

On the basis of end users, the market is segregated into

Boys

girls

On the basis of age group, the market is fragmented into 0

-12 months

1-5 years

5-10 years

10-12 years

By geography, the market is divided into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/kids-apparel-market-104630

What does the Report Offer?

The report examines the demand and supply-related aspects driving the market, and key dynamics affecting the market throughout the projected period, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends. Following key product positioning and monitoring the main competitors within the market framework allows for thorough market analysis.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Influence of Social Media to Stimulate Growth

The increasing demand for fashionable clothes is anticipated to bolster the kids apparel market growth in the coming years. In emerging countries, parents are using various social media platforms to showcase their children. The trend was influenced by brands such as Dolce and Gabbana, which customize matching clothes for parents and kids. The twinning with babies’ trend is gaining popularity, which positively affects the growth of the market.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Rising Urbanization to Promote Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest global kids apparel market share during the forecast period. The increasing number of consumption rate, disposable income, and the number of newborn babies are some of the factors influencing the growth in the region. For instance, according to the data published by Trading Economics, 91.7 percent of the Japanese population was assessed to be living in urban places in 2019.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant position in the market. This is due to millennials parents making expenditures on kid’s apparel. Moreover, occasional wear is also trending for occasions such as Halloween, school fair, and others are contributing factors in the region.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/kids-apparel-market-104630

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Partnership to Strengthen their Market Position

The market under investigation is fiercely competitive, with a large number of regional and international companies. Product developments, expansions, and mergers and acquisitions are among the key methods used by these businesses. The report explains how important businesses to invest in R&D to assist grow their existing company operations and geographical reach.

Key Industry Development-

April 2019: Walmart declared a partnership with Kidbox for premium personalized kids apparel for home delivery.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Emails: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: