Outlook on the Organic Functional Dyes Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Cathay Pigments, Kiri Industries and KISKO Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Functional Dyes Market, By Type, By External Energy, By Application, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organic functional dyes market held a market value of USD 1,891.7 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 3,214 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The market volume for organic functional dyes in 2020 was 35,294.7 tons.



Organic functional dyes are derived from invertebrates and plants. The market is anticipated to grow owing to factors such as increase in application of organic functional dyes in printing inks. Furthermore, growing shift towards adoption of environmentally friendly products along with rising consumer spending is expected to fuel the market growth. However, the high cost of raw material is expected to hinder market growth.

Regional Overview:

On a regional basis, the global organic functional dyes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.



The European region is expected to grow due to the increasing use of organic functional dyes in determining the quality of frozen meat and dairy products. The North American region is anticipated to grow owing to the presence of many major players in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow owing to the rising usage of organic functional dyes in the textile industry.



Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global organic functional dyes market include Associated Dye Stuff Pvt. Ltd., Cathay Pigments, Denim Dyes & Chemicals, Flint Group, Huntsman Corporation, Kiri Industries, KISCO, Megha International, Shanghai Ruiyan Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Sudeep Industries, Taiyo Fine Chemicals, Yamada Chemical Co. Ltd., and Yamamoto Chemicals, among others.



The cumulative market share of the major 13 players is near about 23%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2020, Flint Group Packaging Inks launched a regional service center in Barcelona, Spain for providing better services to its customers in the country. With this, the company strengthened its position in the Spanish market.



The global organic functional dyes market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Organic functional dyes market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Organic functional dyes market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Organic functional dyes Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Organic functional dyes Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Organic functional dyes Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Organic functional dyes Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Organic functional dyes Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Organic functional dyes Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Organic functional dyes Market?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Organic Functional Dyes Market



Chapter 4. Organic Functional Dyes Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Raw Material

4.1.2. Processing and Packaging

4.1.3. Distributor

4.1.4. End Users

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.2.1. Share of Organic Functional Dyes by area of usage

4.2.2. Cost breakdown of Organic Functional Dyes Production

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2027

4.7.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (Tons), 2017 - 2027

4.7.3. Price Trend Analysis

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Global Organic Functional Dyes Market Analysis, By Type

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Tons)

5.2.1. Chromic Dyes

5.2.1.1. Photochromic

5.2.1.2. Piezo chromic

5.2.1.3. Electrochromic

5.2.1.4. Others

5.2.2. Leuco Dyes

5.2.3. Fluorescent Dyes

5.2.4. Phosphorescent Dyes

5.2.5. Others



Chapter 6. Global Organic Functional Dyes Market Analysis, By External Energy

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Tons)

6.2.1. Heat

6.2.2. Light

6.2.3. Electric Field

6.2.4. Pressure

6.2.5. Chromophore

6.2.6. Other



Chapter 7. Global Organic Functional Dyes Market Analysis, By Application

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Tons)

7.2.1. Imaging

7.2.2. 3D- Display

7.2.3. Electrophotography

7.2.4. Thermal and ink-jet printing

7.2.5. Optical data storage

7.2.6. LCDs

7.2.7. OLEDS

7.2.8. OFETS

7.2.9. Energy Conversion

7.2.10. Robotics

7.2.11. Electronic Sensors

7.2.12. pH Sensors

7.2.13. Gas Sensors

7.2.14. Optical & Chemical Sensors

7.2.15. Molecular Scale Logic Devices

7.2.16. Photodynamic Therapy

7.2.17. Others



Chapter 8. Global Organic Functional Dyes Market Analysis, By Region

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Tons)

8.2.1. North America

8.2.1.1. The U.S.

8.2.1.2. Canada

8.2.1.3. Mexico

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.2.1. The UK

8.2.2.2. Germany

8.2.2.3. France

8.2.2.4. Spain

8.2.2.5. Russia

8.2.2.6. Rest of Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.3.1. China

8.2.3.2. India

8.2.3.3. Japan

8.2.3.4. South Korea

8.2.3.5. ASEAN

8.2.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Rest of the World

8.2.4.1. Middle East & Africa

8.2.4.2. South America



Chapter 9. North America Organic Functional Dyes Market Analysis

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Tons)

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By External Energy

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By Country



Chapter 10. Europe Organic Functional Dyes Market Analysis

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Tons)

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By External Energy

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By Country



Chapter 11. China Organic Functional Dyes Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Tons)

11.2.1. By Type

11.2.2. By External Energy

11.2.3. By Application

11.2.4. By Country



Chapter 12. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

12.1. Associated Dye Stuff Pvt. Ltd.

12.2. Cathay Pigments

12.3. Denim Dyes & Chemicals

12.4. Flint Group

12.5. Huntsman Corporation

12.6. Kiri Industries

12.7. KISKO

12.8. Megha International

12.9. Shanghai Ruiyan Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

12.10. Sudeep Industries

12.11. Taiyo Fine Chemicals

12.12. Yamada Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.13. Yamamoto Chemicals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86jauo

Attachment