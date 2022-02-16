Insights on the Zeolite Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zeolite Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global zeolite market reached a volume of 2.04 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a volume of 2.39 Million Tons by 2027. exhibiting a CAGR of 2.58% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Zeolites are solid minerals composed of aluminium, silicon and oxygen which form a framework of cavities in between that can hold water or other small molecules. This three-dimensional crystalline structure is also known as molecular sieve due to the gaps in it. Zeolites are either mined from the volcanic rocks or synthesized industrially on a large scale from aluminosilicate gels. These microporous compounds have a wide range of applications in industries such as refinery, biogas, construction, detergents, agriculture, medical, nuclear, etc



Zeolites are largely used in the production of laundry detergents as substitutes for phosphates on account of their water softening properties. Restriction on the usage of phosphates due to environmental concerns has stimulated the demand for zeolites. This has further been supported by a rising demand for detergents in the emerging regions. Further, zeolites are extensively used as catalysts and adsorbents in the oil refining and petrochemical industry. This can be attributed to their stability, cleansing ability and superior activity which help in the production of high quality transportation fuels and chemical products. A surging demand for fuels and chemical products worldwide coupled with a growing emphasis by the governments to use cleaner fuels has further enhanced the market growth.

The report has segmented the global zeolite market on the basis of type, covering natural and synthetic zeolites. The market is further analysed on the basis of applications which include construction material, detergent, animal feed, catalyst, adsorbent, soil remediation and others. Amongst these, detergent represents the largest segment. Region-wise, Europe is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share. Other major regions are Asia-Pacific, North America Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Some of the key players operating in the market include Arkema, BASF, Honeywell International, Tosoh Corporation and Zeochem



This report provides a deep insight into the global zeolite market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the zeolite industry in any manner



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global zeolite market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global zeolite market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global zeolite market?

Which are the popular types in the global zeolite market?

What are the key application segments in the global zeolite market?

What are the price trends of zeolites?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global zeolite market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global zeolite market?

What are the import and export trends of the global zeolite market?

What is the structure of the global zeolite market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global zeolite market?

How are zeolite manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Zeolite Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Distribution

5.9.6 Export

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Key Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Price Trends



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Natural

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Synthetic

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Construction Material

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Detergent

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Animal Feed

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Catalyst

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Adsorbent

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Soil Remediation

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Imports and Exports

9.1 Imports by Major Countries

9.2 Exports by Major Countries



10 Zeolite Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Arkema

11.3.1.1 Company Overview

11.3.1.2 Description

11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.1.4 Financials

11.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.2 BASF

11.3.2.1 Company Overview

11.3.2.2 Description

11.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.2.4 Financials

11.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.3 Honeywell International

11.3.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.3.2 Description

11.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.3.4 Financials

11.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.4 Tosoh Corporation

11.3.4.1 Company Overview

11.3.4.2 Description

11.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.4.4 Financials

11.3.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.5 Zeochem

11.3.5.1 Company Overview

11.3.5.2 Description

11.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzi7ad