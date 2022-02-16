ASEAN Cosmeceuticals Market Size [2021-2028] | to extend USD 14.75 Billion, with extraordinary CAGR of 14.5%

Pune, India, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ASEAN cosmeceuticals market size was USD 5.04 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 5.70 billion in 2021 to USD 14.75 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 14.5% in the 2021-2028 period.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report, titled, “ASEAN Cosmeceuticals Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our expert researchers, the factor that increases demand for beauty and personal care products that improve the person’s appearance is the growth aspect working in favor of the market.





Drivers and Restraints

Increase in Disposable Incomes in ASEAN Nations to Fuel Acceptance of Cosmeceuticals

The enhancement in the economic factors of the ASEAN region has augmented intensely over the last few years. Few aspects comprise sturdy GDP growth due to promising trade flows, which are pooled with a sturdy rise in per capita financial growth. This noteworthy development in economic factors has resulted in a robust escalation in the expendable income of the population of the ASEAN region. This factor is expected to boost the ASEAN cosmeceuticals market growth.





Competitive Landscape

Inventive Product Launch Declarations by Fundamental Players to Spur Market Growth

The important players implement several strategies to boost their position in the market as leading companies. One such crucial strategy is procuring companies to boost the brand value among users. Another effective stratagem is intermittently launching groundbreaking products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.





COVID-19 Impact

Use of Online Sales Channel amid Pandemic Empowered Minimization of Adverse Impact

In relation to the COVID-19 impact, the ASEAN cosmeceuticals had a restricted adverse impact on the market growth. The consumers in the vital nations of the ASEAN region could use online channels to obtain various cosmeceuticals. At the same time, there were few unfavorable effects as the lockdown guidelines inflicted by the several governments of the ASEAN region resulted in a considerable decline in outdoor visits, which affected the demand for cosmeceuticals.

Report Coverage

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective. The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the following report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and are expected to affect the demand for cosmeceutical products in the near future.





Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the market can be segregated into skincare, hair care, and other segments. The skincare segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, attributable to the strong demand for skin cosmeceuticals.

In terms of distribution channels, the market is classified into pharmacy/drug stores, online stores, and others.

On the basis of country/sub-region, the ASEAN market can be categorized into Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, The Philippines, and the Rest of ASEAN.





Regional Insights

The ASEAN cosmeceuticals market share was worth USD 5.04 billion in 2020, and the region is projected to observe stunning growth rates during the forecast period. A few of the vital aspects contributing to the development of this industry in the region are the robust rise in the economical parameters of these countries comprising rising per-capita incomes and surging demand for cosmeceuticals with progressive efficiency.

In terms of nations, Thailand is anticipated to account as the most dominating nation in 2020.

Indonesia is measured as the second biggest nation in the ASEAN market in 2020, and the country is estimated to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period.

Industry Development

January 2021: South Korea-based brand Innisfree stated the unveiling of Black Tea Youth Enhancing, which is a novel anti-aging line, based in Singapore.





List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

L’Oréal (Clichy, France)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (New York City, U.S.)

Beiersdorf (Hamburg, Germany)

Shiseido Company Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

Procter and Gamble (Novartis AG) (Cincinnati, U.S.)

AVON (London, U.K.)





