Blucora Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax focused financial solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights and Recent Developments

Grew total revenue 17% for full year 2021 to $885.2 million.

Ended year with total client assets of $89.1 billion, growing percent of advisory assets over 400bps to 47.3%. Advisory assets at year-end were $42.2 billion.

Closed eight transactions, migrating nearly $2.0 billion in assets from the independent model to the employee-based RIA model.

Successfully held TaxAct consumer e-files flat at 3.2 million, with no decrease for the first time since 2014.

Launched Xpert Assist, providing all TaxAct filers access to a team of CPAs and tax experts at no cost, and premium Xpert Full Service, a personalized service for simple and complex return completion.



“Blucora made substantial progress in 2021, positioning the business for sustainable and profitable growth. Our team continued to exceed expectations as we achieved or exceeded all elements of our outlook from last quarter and we are on track to achieve our three-year revenue and EBITDA growth goals. My thanks go out to all of our team and our financial professionals for the hard work in achieving these goals,” commented Chris Walters, Blucora’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Walters continued, “The continued progress that we have seen across the business allows us to confirm our expectations of positive net flows for the wealth business and our outlook for strong continued momentum in tax software in the current tax season.”

Full Year 2022 Tax Software Outlook

With the tax season now underway and positive early results from the Company’s new marketing efforts and from its new product and service offerings, Blucora is reconfirming its full-year 2022 outlook for the Tax Software segment to provide revenue growth of between 14% and 18% from the mid-point of our full-year 2021 guidance range, $226 million, as presented on November 4, 2021 and segment operating income of between $98 and $106 million.

Summary Financial Performance: Q4 and Full Year 2021

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Q4

2021 Q4

2020 Change Full Year

2021 Full Year

2020 Change Revenue: Wealth Management $ 172.2 $ 149.4 15 % $ 658.2 $ 546.2 21 % Tax Software 6.1 5.8 5 % 227.0 208.8 9 % Total Revenue $ 178.3 $ 155.2 15 % $ 885.2 $ 755.0 17 % Segment Operating Income (Loss) Wealth Management $ 21.9 $ 20.4 7 % $ 82.2 $ 72.2 14 % Tax Software (18.6 ) (11.0 ) (69 )% 81.9 49.6 65 % Total Segment Operating Income $ 3.3 $ 9.3 (65 )% $ 164.1 $ 121.8 35 % Unallocated Corporate-Level General and Administrative Expenses $ (7.1 ) $ (7.1 ) — % $ (25.6 ) $ (26.7 ) 4 % GAAP: Operating Income (Loss) $ (28.0 ) $ (23.7 ) (18 )% $ 30.6 $ (269.1 ) 111 % Net Income (Loss) $ (23.7 ) $ (50.7 ) 53 % $ 7.8 $ (342.8 ) 102 % Net Income (Loss) per share - Diluted $ (0.49 ) $ (1.05 ) 53 % $ 0.16 $ (7.14 ) 102 % Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (3.8 ) $ 2.2 (273 )% $ 138.5 $ 95.1 46 % Net Income (Loss) (1) $ (14.1 ) $ (9.0 ) (57 )% $ 87.2 $ 54.1 61 % Net Income (Loss) per share — Diluted (1) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.19 ) (53 )% $ 1.76 $ 1.12 57 %

_________________________

(1) See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.







First Quarter 2022 Outlook

($ in millions, except per share amounts) First Quarter 2022 Outlook Wealth Management Revenue $164.5 - $171.5 Tax Software Revenue $150.0 - $175.0 Total Revenue $314.5 - $346.5 Wealth Management Segment Operating Income $19.5 - $22.0 Tax Software Segment Operating Income $57.0 - $77.0 Unallocated Corporate-Level General and Administrative Expenses $7.0 - $7.5 GAAP: Net Income $38.0 - $62.0 Net Income per share - Diluted $0.75 - $1.23 Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA (1) $69.0 - $92.0 Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $52.5 - $76.5 Non-GAAP Net Income per share — Diluted (1) $1.04 - $1.52

____________________________

(1) See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.







Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live webcast will be held today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time during which the Company will further discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, its outlook for 2022 and other business matters. We will also provide supplemental financial information to our results on the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com prior to the call. A replay of the call will be available on our website.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empower people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners brands, with a collective $89 billion in total client assets as of December 31, 2021 and (ii) tax software, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax software with over 3 million consumer users and approximately 24,500 professional users in 2021. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

Blucora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Wealth Management $ 172,192 $ 149,384 $ 658,213 $ 546,189 Tax Software 6,139 5,773 226,987 208,763 Total revenue 178,331 155,157 885,200 754,952 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Wealth Management 121,119 103,630 464,293 385,962 Tax Software 3,228 2,569 15,558 12,328 Total cost of revenue 124,347 106,199 479,851 398,290 Engineering and technology 8,471 5,359 30,704 27,258 Sales and marketing 32,522 26,833 173,331 177,618 General and administrative 27,052 18,625 98,671 82,158 Acquisition and integration 4,285 12,303 32,798 31,085 Depreciation 2,535 1,948 10,906 7,293 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,073 7,578 28,320 29,745 Impairment of goodwill — — — 270,625 Total operating expenses 206,285 178,845 854,581 1,024,072 Operating income (loss) (27,954 ) (23,688 ) 30,619 (269,120 ) Interest expense and other, net (1) (7,878 ) (7,918 ) (32,080 ) (31,304 ) Loss before income taxes (35,832 ) (31,606 ) (1,461 ) (300,424 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 12,138 (19,094 ) 9,218 (42,331 ) Net income (loss) $ (23,694 ) $ (50,700 ) $ 7,757 $ (342,755 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.49 ) $ (1.05 ) $ 0.16 $ (7.14 ) Diluted $ (0.49 ) $ (1.05 ) $ 0.16 $ (7.14 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 48,834 48,107 48,578 47,978 Diluted 48,834 48,107 49,526 47,978

_________________________

(1) Interest expense and other, net consisted of the following (in thousands):



Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest expense $ 7,018 $ 7,160 $ 28,807 $ 24,570 Amortization of debt issuance costs 394 366 1,522 1,372 Accretion of debt discounts 295 279 1,146 693 Total interest expense 7,707 7,805 31,475 26,635 Interest income (19 ) (38 ) (21 ) (65 ) Gain on sale of a business — — — (349 ) Non-capitalized debt issuance expenses — — — 3,687 Other 190 151 626 1,396 Interest expense and other, net $ 7,878 $ 7,918 $ 32,080 $ 31,304





Blucora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (In thousands)

December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 134,824 $ 150,125 Cash segregated under federal or other regulations — 637 Accounts receivable, net 21,906 12,736 Commissions and advisory fees receivable 25,073 26,132 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,476 11,038 Total current assets 200,279 200,668 Long-term assets: Property, equipment, and software, net 73,638 58,500 Right-of-use assets, net 20,466 23,455 Goodwill 454,821 454,821 Acquired intangible assets, net 302,289 322,179 Other long-term assets 20,450 4,569 Total long-term assets 871,664 863,524 Total assets $ 1,071,943 $ 1,064,192 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,216 $ 9,290 Commissions and advisory fees payable 17,940 19,021 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 65,678 56,419 Current deferred revenue 13,180 12,298 Current lease liabilities 4,896 2,304 Current portion of long-term debt 1,812 1,812 Total current liabilities 111,722 101,144 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 553,134 552,525 Deferred tax liabilities, net 20,124 30,663 Long-term deferred revenue 5,322 6,247 Long-term lease liabilities 33,267 36,404 Other long-term liabilities 6,752 24,919 Total long-term liabilities 618,599 650,758 Total liabilities 730,321 751,902 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share—900,000 authorized shares; 50,137 shares issued and 48,831 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021; 49,483 shares issued and 48,177 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,619,805 1,598,230 Accumulated deficit (1,249,789 ) (1,257,546 ) Treasury stock, at cost—1,306 shares at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (28,399 ) (28,399 ) Total stockholders’ equity 341,622 312,290 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,071,943 $ 1,064,192





Blucora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (In thousands)

Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 7,757 $ (342,755 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 43,426 39,907 Stock-based compensation 20,754 10,066 Impairment of goodwill — 270,625 Reduction of right-of-use lease assets 3,046 8,908 Deferred income taxes (10,539 ) 41,059 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,668 2,065 Gain on sale of a business — (349 ) Change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration 22,400 8,300 Accretion of lease liabilities 1,250 1,922 Other non-cash expenses 2,602 1,508 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and disposals: Accounts receivable, net (9,152 ) 10,705 Commissions and advisory fees receivable 1,059 (4,956 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,438 ) 3,847 Other long-term assets (17,861 ) 2,232 Accounts payable (1,074 ) (4,192 ) Commissions and advisory fees payable (857 ) (884 ) Lease liabilities (1,853 ) (3,894 ) Deferred revenue (43 ) (796 ) Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities (19,314 ) 761 Net cash provided by operating activities 36,831 44,079 Investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment, and software, net (30,276 ) (36,002 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (101,910 ) Asset acquisitions (8,316 ) (3,143 ) Proceeds from sale of a business, net of cash — 349 Net cash used by investing activities (38,592 ) (140,706 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs and debt discounts (502 ) 226,278 Payments on credit facilities (1,812 ) (66,531 ) Acquisition-related contingent consideration payments (14,075 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises 579 97 Proceeds from issuance of stock through employee stock purchase plan 3,277 2,258 Tax payments from shares withheld for equity awards (1,644 ) (1,163 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (14,177 ) 160,939 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (15,938 ) 64,312 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 150,762 86,450 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 134,824 $ 150,762





Blucora, Inc.

Segment Information

(Unaudited) (In thousands)

Information on reportable segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income (loss) are presented below (in thousands):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Wealth Management $ 172,192 $ 149,384 $ 658,213 $ 546,189 Tax Software 6,139 5,773 226,987 208,763 Total revenue 178,331 155,157 885,200 754,952 Operating income (loss): Wealth Management 21,856 20,368 82,212 72,195 Tax Software (18,593 ) (11,025 ) 81,879 49,621 Corporate-level activity (31,217 ) (33,031 ) (133,472 ) (390,936 ) Total operating income (loss) (27,954 ) (23,688 ) 30,619 (269,120 ) Interest expense and other, net (7,878 ) (7,918 ) (32,080 ) (31,304 ) Loss before income taxes (35,832 ) (31,606 ) (1,461 ) (300,424 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 12,138 (19,094 ) 9,218 (42,331 ) Net income (loss) $ (23,694 ) $ (50,700 ) $ 7,757 $ (342,755 )

Revenues by major category within each segment are presented below (in thousands):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Wealth Management: Advisory revenue $ 104,633 $ 87,079 $ 395,800 $ 314,751 Commission revenue 53,480 49,864 210,677 185,201 Asset-based revenue 5,587 4,777 22,101 23,688 Transaction and fee revenue 8,492 7,664 29,635 22,549 Total Wealth Management revenue $ 172,192 $ 149,384 $ 658,213 $ 546,189 Tax Software: Consumer revenue $ 5,857 $ 5,502 $ 209,748 $ 192,226 Professional revenue 282 271 17,239 16,537 Total Tax Software revenue $ 6,139 $ 5,773 $ 226,987 $ 208,763

Corporate-level activity included the following (in thousands):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unallocated corporate-level general and administrative expenses $ 7,103 $ 7,118 $ 25,555 $ 26,689 Stock-based compensation 5,255 2,846 20,754 10,066 Acquisition and integration 4,285 12,303 32,798 31,085 Depreciation 3,855 2,710 15,106 10,162 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,073 7,578 28,320 29,745 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 3,646 — 10,939 — Executive transition costs — 476 — 10,701 Headquarters relocation costs — — — 1,863 Impairment of goodwill — — — 270,625 Total corporate-level activity $ 31,217 $ 33,031 $ 133,472 $ 390,936





Blucora, Inc.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (1)

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) (2) $ (23,694 ) $ (50,700 ) $ 7,757 $ (342,755 ) Stock-based compensation 5,255 2,846 20,754 10,066 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,928 10,288 43,426 39,907 Interest expense and other, net 7,878 7,918 32,080 31,304 Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 1,385 3,003 10,398 22,785 Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 2,900 9,300 22,400 8,300 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 3,646 — 10,939 — Impairment of goodwill — — — 270,625 Executive transition costs — 476 — 10,701 Headquarters relocation costs — — — 1,863 Income tax (benefit) expense (12,138 ) 19,094 (9,218 ) 42,331 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (3,840 ) $ 2,225 $ 138,536 $ 95,127





Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share Reconciliation (1)

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) (2) $ (23,694 ) $ (50,700 ) $ 7,757 $ (342,755 ) Stock-based compensation 5,255 2,846 20,754 10,066 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,073 7,578 28,320 29,745 Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 1,385 3,003 10,398 22,785 Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 2,900 9,300 22,400 8,300 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 3,646 — 10,939 — Impairment of goodwill — — — 270,625 Executive transition costs — 476 — 10,701 Non-capitalized debt issuance expenses — — — 3,687 Headquarters relocation costs — — — 1,863 Gain on sale of a business — — — (349 ) Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (loss) (351 ) (234 ) (1,874 ) (1,647 ) Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense (10,345 ) 18,732 (11,505 ) 41,059 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (1) $ (14,131 ) $ (8,999 ) $ 87,189 $ 54,080 Per diluted share: Net income (loss) (2) $ (0.49 ) $ (1.05 ) $ 0.16 $ (7.10 ) Stock-based compensation 0.11 0.06 0.42 0.21 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.14 0.15 0.57 0.61 Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 0.03 0.06 0.21 0.47 Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 0.06 0.19 0.45 0.17 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 0.08 — 0.22 — Impairment of goodwill — — — 5.61 Executive transition costs — 0.01 — 0.22 Non-capitalized debt issuance expenses — — — 0.08 Headquarters relocation costs — — — 0.04 Gain on sale of a business — — — (0.01 ) Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (loss) (0.01 ) — (0.04 ) (0.03 ) Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense (0.21 ) 0.39 (0.23 ) 0.85 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share - Diluted (1)(3) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.19 ) $ 1.76 $ 1.12 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (3) 48,834 48,107 49,526 48,244





Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Ranges for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 Low High Net income $ 38,000 $ 62,000 Stock-based compensation 6,000 6,000 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,000 11,500 Interest expense and other, net 8,000 7,500 Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (4) 2,000 2,000 Income tax expense 3,000 3,000 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 69,000 $ 92,000





Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Reconciliation

for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Ranges for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 Low High Net income $ 38,000 $ 62,000 Stock-based compensation 6,000 6,000 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,000 7,000 Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (4) 2,000 2,000 Cash tax impact of adjustments to net income (300 ) (300 ) Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense (200 ) (200 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $ 52,500 $ 76,500 Per diluted share: Net income $ 0.75 $ 1.23 Stock-based compensation 0.12 0.12 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.14 0.14 Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (4) 0.04 0.04 Cash tax impact of adjustments to net income (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense — — Non-GAAP Net Income per share - Diluted (1)(3) $ 1.04 $ 1.52 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (3) 50,285 50,285





