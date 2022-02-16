The Global Ready to Drink Market is expected to grow by 192.10 bn L during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ready to Drink Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191374/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing focus on functional drinks and expansion in retail landscape. In addition, the increasing focus on functional drinks is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ready to drink market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Non-alcoholic

• Alcoholic



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing urbanization and the rise in demand for healthy beveragesas one of the prime reasons driving the ready to drink market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ready to drink market vendors that include Campbell Soup Co., General Mills Inc., Harvest Hill Beverage Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Talking Rain Beverage Co., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Also, the ready to drink market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

