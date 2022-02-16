The Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market is expected to grow by $ 15.89 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05994509/?utm_source=GNW

25% during the forecast period. Our report on the botanical and plant-derived drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in government initiatives, limitations associated with conventional drugs, and growing demand for effective treatment of chronic disorders. In addition, increase in government initiatives is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The botanical and plant-derived drugs market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The botanical and plant-derived drugs market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Plant-derived drugs

• Botanical drugs



By Geographical Landscape

• Asia

• Europe

• North America

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the transformation of the regulatory landscape in the US as one of the prime reasons driving the botanical and plant-derived drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on the development of drugs for new indications and the emergence of new entrants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on botanical and plant-derived drugs market covers the following areas:

• Botanical and plant-derived drugs market sizing

• Botanical and plant-derived drugs market forecast

• Botanical and plant-derived drugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading botanical and plant-derived drugs market vendors that include Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Novartis AG, Pierre Fabre SA, Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., Quintis (Australia) Pty Ltd., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tilray Inc., and Verdure Sciences Inc. Also, the botanical and plant-derived drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



