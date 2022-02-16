The Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market is expected to grow by $ 30.23 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05756634/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the non-small cell lung cancer drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence and incidence of non-small cell lung cancer, strong drug pipeline and recent drug approvals, and availability of patient assistance programs. In addition, increasing prevalence and incidence of non-small cell lung cancer is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The non-small cell lung cancer drugs market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The non-small cell lung cancer drugs market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Biologics

• Small molecule targeted therapy

• Chemotherapy



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the introduction and approval of combination therapies as one of the prime reasons driving the non-small cell lung cancer drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in strategic alliances and use of predictive biomarkers for development of cost-effective therapies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on non-small cell lung cancer drugs market covers the following areas:

• Non-small cell lung cancer drugs market sizing

• Non-small cell lung cancer drugs market forecast

• Non-small cell lung cancer drugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non-small cell lung cancer drugs market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Innovent Biologics Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Also, the non-small cell lung cancer drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05756634/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________