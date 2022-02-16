The Global Automotive Dashboard Market is expected to grow by 17.69 mn units during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Dashboard Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256489/?utm_source=GNW

70% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive dashboard market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems and high demand from passenger vehicle segments. In addition, the rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive dashboard market analysis includes the vehicle type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive dashboard market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the government regulations pertaining to in-vehicle navigation systemsas one of the prime reasons driving the automotive dashboard market growth during the next few years.



Our report on automotive dashboard market covers the following areas:

• Automotive dashboard market sizing

• Automotive dashboard market forecast

• Automotive dashboard market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive dashboard market vendors that include Continental AG, Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group Co. Ltd., Faurecia SE, Lear Corp., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Minda Corp. Ltd., SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Sterling Technologies Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and Visteon Corp. Also, the automotive dashboard market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

