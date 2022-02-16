AMC Networks Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

On track to achieve long-term target of 20 million to 25 million streaming subscribers by year-end 2025

Ended 2021 with more than 9 million aggregate paid streaming subscribers

Full year 2021 financial results exceeded financial outlook with record revenue

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (“AMC Networks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMCX) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Matt Blank said: "2021 was a strong, pivotal year for AMC Networks. We met or exceeded all of our guidance metrics, delivering the highest revenue in our company's history and full-year U.S. advertising and subscription growth reinforcing the strength of our core business. We ended the year with more than nine million paid streaming subscribers, a significant milestone driven by the strength of our streaming brands and the depth of content within each of our offerings, and with our acquisition of global anime content distributor Sentai and the HIDIVE anime streaming service, we deepened our position as the global leader in targeted streaming. Looking ahead, 2022 will be the biggest year for original content in our history, including the highly-anticipated returns of Better Call Saul and Killing Eve. We have great confidence in our unique streaming model and we're more confident than ever that we're pursuing the right strategy for our company, for the audiences we serve, and for our shareholders."

Full Year Financial Highlights:

Net revenues increased 9% to $3.1 billion as compared to the prior year, driven by growth in streaming and advertising revenues

Operating Income increased 11% to $490 million; Adjusted Operating Income (1) increased 6.5% to $816 million

increased 6.5% to $816 million Diluted EPS of $5.77; Record Adjusted EPS(1) of $9.64

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

Net revenues increased 3% to $804 million as compared to the prior year quarter, driven by growth in streaming and advertising revenues

Operating income of $64 million; Adjusted Operating Income of $103 million

Diluted EPS of $0.39; Adjusted EPS of $0.54

Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts



Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net Revenues $ 803,709 $ 780,275 3.0 % $ 3,077,608 $ 2,814,956 9.3 % Operating Income $ 63,632 $ 81,395 (21.8 )% $ 489,922 $ 442,644 10.7 % Adjusted Operating Income $ 102,763 $ 133,388 (23.0 )% $ 816,070 $ 766,611 6.5 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.39 $ 2.09 (81.3 )% $ 5.77 $ 4.64 24.4 % Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.54 $ 2.72 (80.1 )% $ 9.64 $ 7.76 24.2 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 99,490 $ 104,649 (4.9 )% $ 143,474 $ 748,736 (80.8 )% Free Cash Flow(1) $ 72,379 $ 91,180 (20.6 )% $ 71,488 $ 686,322 (89.6 )%

Operational Highlights:



Achieved record full year revenue of $3.1 billion in 2021 with growth of 9%

Ended 2021 with more than 9 million aggregate paid streaming subscribers

Acquired global anime distributor Sentai, including direct-to-consumer anime platform HIDIVE

Executed a comprehensive agreement for the continued carriage of AMC Networks’ leading portfolio of networks and streaming services to Comcast Cable's Xfinity TV, broadband and XClass customers

Enabled industry’s first linear addressable programmatic ad buys with household-level data targeting on linear cable networks

Launched the AMC+ premium subscription bundle in Canada and Australia on Apple TV channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels

Further expansion of key franchises with renewal of Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season, commencement of production of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and greenlight of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches

Segment Results

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net Revenues: Domestic Operations $ 684,886 $ 659,711 3.8 % $ 2,580,616 $ 2,381,401 8.4 % International and Other 121,933 126,322 (3.5 )% 511,317 453,230 12.8 % Corporate / Inter-segment Eliminations (3,110 ) (5,758 ) (46.0 )% (14,325 ) (19,675 ) (27.2 )% Total Net Revenues $ 803,709 $ 780,275 3.0 % $ 3,077,608 $ 2,814,956 9.3 % Operating Income: Domestic Operations $ 100,001 $ 113,425 (11.8 )% $ 617,875 $ 734,871 (15.9 )% International and Other 4,802 8,775 (45.3 )% 37,167 (109,365 ) 134.0 % Corporate / Inter-segment Eliminations (41,171 ) (40,805 ) 0.9 % (165,120 ) (182,862 ) (9.7 )% Total Operating Income $ 63,632 $ 81,395 (21.8 )% $ 489,922 $ 442,644 10.7 % Adjusted Operating Income: Domestic Operations $ 121,692 $ 144,954 (16.0 )% $ 845,441 $ 827,954 2.1 % International and Other 12,517 6,382 96.1 % 83,294 48,725 70.9 % Corporate / Inter-segment Eliminations (31,446 ) (17,948 ) (75.2 )% (112,665 ) (110,068 ) (2.4 )% Total Adjusted Operating Income $ 102,763 $ 133,388 (23.0 )% $ 816,070 $ 766,611 6.5 %

Domestic Operations

Full Year Results:

Domestic Operations revenues increased 8% to $2.6 billion compared to the prior year Distribution revenues increased 10% to $1.7 billion Subscription revenues increased 15% due to increased streaming revenues, partially offset by a low-single digit decrease in linear affiliate revenues, attributable to declines in the linear subscriber universe Content licensing and other revenues decreased 4%, due to a lower number of original programs distributed as compared to the prior year Advertising revenues increased 5% to $845 million reflecting higher pricing and ad-supported streaming growth, partially offset by lower linear ratings

Operating Income decreased 16% to $618 million, reflecting impairment and other charges associated with a one-time litigation-related settlement payment

Adjusted Operating Income increased 2% to $845 million, reflecting increases in distribution and advertising revenues, partially offset by an increase in streaming investments including increased subscriber acquisition and retention marketing investments and programming investments to support the continued growth of our streaming and digital services

Fourth Quarter Results:

Domestic Operations revenues increased 4% to $685 million compared to the prior year quarter Distribution revenues increased 7% to $451 million Subscription revenues increased 11% due to increased streaming revenues, partially offset by a decrease in linear affiliate revenues, attributable to declines in the linear subscriber universe Excluding the impact of a one-time payment associated with a distribution agreement in the prior year quarter, linear affiliate revenues declined in the low-single digits Content licensing and other revenues decreased 4%, due to a lower number of original programs distributed as compared to the prior year quarter Advertising revenues decreased 1% to $234 million reflecting higher pricing and ad-supported streaming growth, offset by lower linear ratings

Operating Income decreased 12% to $100 million

Adjusted Operating Income decreased 16% to $122 million, reflecting increased investments in subscriber acquisition and retention marketing to support the continued growth of our streaming services

International and Other

Full Year Results:

International and Other revenues increased 13% to $511 million compared to the prior year; excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, revenues increased 9% Distribution revenues increased 7% to $406 million due to the resumption of production from COVID related delays at 25/7 Media as well as the favorable impact of foreign currency translation at AMCNI Advertising revenues increased 42% to $106 million due to higher pricing and increased ratings as well as the favorable impact of foreign currency translation at AMCNI

Operating Income was $37 million

Adjusted Operating Income increased 71% to $83 million, reflecting increases in revenues, partially offset by increases in selling, general and administrative expenses; excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, Adjusted Operating Income increased 56%

Fourth Quarter Results:

International and Other revenues decreased 3% to $122 million compared to the prior year quarter Distribution revenues decreased 15% to $89 million due to the timing of productions at 25/7 Media Advertising revenues increased 54% to $33 million due to higher pricing and increased ratings

Operating Income decreased $4 million to $5 million in the quarter, which included a credit to impairment and other charges of $8 million associated with certain early lease exits at AMCNI in the prior year quarter Excluding the impact of the prior year quarter impairment and other charges credit, operating income increased $4 million, reflecting lower operating expenses, partially offset by the decrease in distribution revenues

Adjusted Operating Income increased $6 million to $13 million, reflecting lower operating expenses, partially offset by decreased revenues

Other Matters

Acquisition of Sentai Holdings, LLC

In December 2021, the Company acquired Sentai Holdings, LLC, a leading global supplier of anime content and anime merchandise, with brands including the anime-focused HIDIVE direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service.

Stock Repurchase Program & Outstanding Shares

As previously disclosed, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized a program to repurchase up to $1.5 billion of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. The Stock Repurchase Program has no pre-established closing date and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company did not repurchase any shares. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $135 million of authorization remaining for repurchase under the Stock Repurchase Program.

As of February 9, 2022 the Company had 30,891,692 shares of Class A Common Stock and 11,484,408 shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding.

Please see the Company’s Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021, which will be filed later today, for further details regarding the above matters.

Description of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company defines Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income (loss) before share-based compensation expense or benefit, depreciation and amortization, impairment and other charges (including gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses), restructuring and other related charges, cloud computing amortization, and including the Company’s proportionate share of adjusted operating income (loss) from majority owned equity method investees. From time to time, we may exclude the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) from AOI that affect our operating performance. Because it is based upon operating income (loss), Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) also excludes interest expense (including cash interest expense) and other non-operating income and expense items. The Company believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of the various operating units of the business without regard to the effect of the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash.

The Company believes that Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of the business segments and the Company on a consolidated basis. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in the industry.

Internally, the Company uses net revenues and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) measures as the most important indicators of its business performance, and evaluates management’s effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of performance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Since Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), please see pages 8-9 of this release.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and cash distributions to noncontrolling interests, all of which are reported in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. The Company believes the most comparable GAAP financial measure of its liquidity is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow is useful as an indicator of its overall liquidity, as the amount of Free Cash Flow generated in any period is representative of cash that is available for debt repayment, investment, and other discretionary and non-discretionary cash uses. The Company also believes that Free Cash Flow is one of several benchmarks used by analysts and investors who follow the industry for comparison of its liquidity with other companies in the industry, although the Company’s measure of Free Cash Flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. For a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow, please see page 10 of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (“Adjusted EPS”), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as earnings per diluted share excluding the following items: amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; impairment and other charges (including gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses); non-cash impairments of goodwill, intangible and fixed assets; restructuring and other related charges; and gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt; as well as the impact of taxes on the aforementioned items. The Company believes the most comparable GAAP financial measure is earnings per diluted share. The Company believes that Adjusted EPS is one of several benchmarks used by analysts and investors who follow the industry for comparison of its performance with other companies in the industry, although the Company’s measure of Adjusted EPS may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. For a reconciliation of earnings per diluted share to Adjusted EPS, please see pages 11-12 of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industries in which it operates and the factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

About AMC Networks Inc.

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, and the newest addition to its targeted streaming portfolio, the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

AMC NETWORKS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues, net $ 803,709 $ 780,275 $ 3,077,608 $ 2,814,956 Operating expenses: Technical and operating (excluding depreciation and amortization) 434,406 441,212 1,432,083 1,401,591 Selling, general and administrative 281,570 220,239 891,734 708,820 Depreciation and amortization 22,620 24,424 93,881 104,606 Impairment and other charges 637 (8,184 ) 159,610 122,227 Restructuring and other related charges 844 21,189 10,378 35,068 740,077 698,880 2,587,686 2,372,312 Operating income 63,632 81,395 489,922 442,644 Other income (expense): Interest expense (31,399 ) (33,327 ) (129,073 ) (138,610 ) Interest income 2,629 18,756 10,243 30,032 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (22,074 ) (2,908 ) Miscellaneous, net 5,580 81,309 25,214 71,221 (23,190 ) 66,738 (115,690 ) (40,265 ) Income from operations before income taxes 40,442 148,133 374,232 402,379 Income tax expense (16,413 ) (49,901 ) (94,393 ) (145,391 ) Net income including noncontrolling interests 24,029 98,232 279,839 256,988 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6,990 ) (3,521 ) (29,243 ) (17,009 ) Net income attributable to AMC Networks’ stockholders $ 17,039 94,711 $ 250,596 $ 239,979 Net income per share attributable to AMC Networks’ stockholders: Basic $ 0.40 $ 2.15 $ 5.92 $ 4.70 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 2.09 $ 5.77 $ 4.64 Weighted average common shares: Basic 42,518 43,990 42,361 51,016 Diluted 43,755 45,228 43,439 51,733





AMC NETWORKS INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Domestic

Operations International

and Other Corporate /

Inter-segment

Eliminations Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 100,001 $ 4,802 $ (41,171 ) $ 63,632 Share-based compensation expenses 4,972 938 2,852 8,762 Depreciation and amortization 11,347 5,330 5,943 22,620 Impairment and other charges — 637 — 637 Restructuring and other related charges 8 810 26 844 Cloud computing amortization — — 904 904 Majority owned equity investees AOI 5,364 — — 5,364 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 121,692 $ 12,517 $ (31,446 ) $ 102,763

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Domestic

Operations International

and Other Corporate /

Inter-segment

Eliminations Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 113,425 $ 8,775 $ (40,805 ) $ 81,395 Share-based compensation expenses (1,400 ) 551 10,617 9,768 Depreciation and amortization 12,524 5,069 6,830 24,423 Impairment and other charges — (8,184 ) — (8,184 ) Restructuring and other related charges 15,808 171 5,210 21,189 Cloud computing amortization — — 200 200 Majority owned equity investees AOI 4,597 — — 4,597 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 144,954 $ 6,382 $ (17,948 ) $ 133,388

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Domestic

Operations International

and Other Corporate /

Inter-segment

Eliminations Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 617,875 $ 37,167 $ (165,120 ) $ 489,922 Share-based compensation expenses 22,077 3,627 22,221 47,925 Depreciation and amortization 48,025 19,807 26,049 93,881 Impairment and other charges 143,000 16,610 — 159,610 Restructuring and other related charges 2,516 6,083 1,779 10,378 Cloud computing amortization — — 2,406 2,406 Majority owned equity investees AOI 11,948 — — 11,948 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 845,441 $ 83,294 $ (112,665 ) $ 816,070

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Domestic

Operations International

and Other Corporate /

Inter-segment

Eliminations Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 734,871 $ (109,365 ) $ (182,862 ) $ 442,644 Share-based compensation expenses 10,605 2,988 39,315 52,908 Depreciation and amortization 50,574 26,465 27,567 104,606 Impairment and other charges — 122,227 — 122,227 Restructuring and other related charges 22,946 6,410 5,712 35,068 Cloud computing amortization — — 200 200 Majority owned equity investees AOI 8,958 — — 8,958 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 827,954 $ 48,725 $ (110,068 ) $ 766,611





AMC NETWORKS INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Capitalization December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 892,221 Credit facility debt (a) $ 675,000 Senior notes (a) 2,200,000 Total debt $ 2,875,000 Net debt $ 1,982,779 Finance leases 27,187 Net debt and finance leases $ 2,009,966 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Operating Income (GAAP) $ 489,922 Share-based compensation expense 47,925 Depreciation and amortization 93,881 Impairment and other charges 159,610 Restructuring and other related charges 10,378 Cloud computing amortization 2,406 Majority owned equity investees 11,948 Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $ 816,070 Leverage ratio (b) 2.5 x





(a) Represents the aggregate principal amount of the debt. (b) Represents net debt and finance leases divided by Adjusted Operating Income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. This ratio differs from the calculation contained in the Company's credit facility. No adjustments have been made for consolidated entities that are not 100% owned.





Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 99,490 $ 104,649 $ 143,474 $ 748,736 Less: capital expenditures (12,603 ) (11,605 ) (42,572 ) (46,595 ) Less: distributions to noncontrolling interests (14,508 ) (1,864 ) (29,414 ) (15,819 ) Free cash flow $ 72,379 $ 91,180 $ 71,488 $ 686,322

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Income from

operations

before income

taxes Income tax

expense Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Net income

attributable to

AMC Networks'

stockholders Diluted EPS

attributable to

AMC Networks'

stockholders Reported Results (GAAP) $ 40,442 $ (16,413 ) $ (6,990 ) $ 17,039 $ 0.39 Adjustments: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 9,995 (1,613 ) (2,952 ) 5,430 0.12 Impairment and other charges 637 171 — 808 0.02 Restructuring and other related charges 844 (394 ) — 450 0.01 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — — Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) $ 51,918 $ (18,249 ) $ (9,942 ) $ 23,727 $ 0.54

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Income from

operations

before income

taxes Income tax

expense Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Net income

attributable to

AMC Networks'

stockholders Diluted EPS

attributable to

AMC Networks'

stockholders Reported Results (GAAP) $ 148,133 $ (49,901 ) $ (3,521 ) $ 94,711 $ 2.09 Adjustments: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 9,582 (1,025 ) (3,028 ) 5,529 0.13 Impairment charges (8,184 ) 15,419 — 7,235 0.16 Restructuring and other related charges 21,189 (4,540 ) (1,317 ) 15,332 0.34 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — — Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) $ 170,720 $ (40,047 ) $ (7,866 ) $ 122,807 $ 2.72

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Income from

operations

before income

taxes Income tax

expense Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Net income

attributable to

AMC Networks'

stockholders Diluted EPS

attributable to

AMC Networks'

stockholders Reported Results (GAAP) $ 374,232 $ (94,393 ) $ (29,243 ) $ 250,596 $ 5.77 Adjustments: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 39,072 (6,274 ) (11,880 ) 20,918 0.48 Impairment charges 159,610 (37,907 ) — 121,703 2.80 Restructuring and other related charges 10,378 (1,813 ) 12 8,577 0.20 Loss on extinguishment of debt 22,074 (5,257 ) — 16,817 0.39 Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) $ 605,366 $ (145,644 ) $ (41,111 ) $ 418,611 $ 9.64

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Income from

operations

before income

taxes Income tax

expense Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Net income

attributable to

AMC Networks'

stockholders Diluted EPS

attributable to

AMC Networks'

stockholders Reported Results (GAAP) $ 402,379 $ (145,391 ) $ (17,009 ) $ 239,979 $ 4.64 Adjustments: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 42,224 (6,438 ) (12,109 ) 23,677 0.46 Impairment charges 122,227 (12,565 ) — 109,662 2.12 Restructuring and other related charges 35,068 (7,889 ) (1,304 ) 25,875 0.50 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,908 (733 ) — 2,175 0.04 Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) $ 604,806 $ (173,016 ) $ (30,422 ) $ 401,368 $ 7.76



