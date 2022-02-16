IsoPlexis to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 2, 2022

BRANFORD, Conn., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IsoPlexis Corporation (Nasdaq: ISO), the Superhuman Cell Company, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 before market open on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.isoplexis.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis is the Superhuman Cell company.

IsoPlexis’ systems uniquely identify a comprehensive range of multifunctional single cells, i.e. the superhero cells in the human body. These cells enable researchers to understand and predict disease progression, treatment resistance and therapeutic efficacy to advance all of human health.

IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and at two-thirds of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

