Landing Rock Cash Management Increases Federal Insurance Coverage for IDA

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing Rock Cash Management ("Landing Rock"), an affiliate of Double Rock Corp., today announced that it has increased the federal insurance coverage for its popular Insured Deposit Account to $25 million per tax ID. "Our deposit network continues to grow, and we are very pleased to announce that the Landing Rock Insured Deposit Account now provides up to $25 million in federal insurance coverage per customer," said Landing Rock president Bruce Bent II.

Bent II commented further, "We're all looking forward to a more normalized 2022, but with volatility in the markets, a safe haven like the Insured Deposit Account is more important than ever. Landing Rock's customers include public and private companies, colleges and universities, and many other entities where safety of principle is paramount. In addition, many of these customers come through savvy advisors."

The Landing Rock Insured Deposit Account offers up to $25 million in federal insurance coverage by distributing deposits among a network of banks and credit unions nationwide under one account, with one statement. The Insured Deposit Account also offers daily liquidity, online transfers, and 24/7 account access via the website at www.landingrock.com.

Landing Rock Group LLC is an online cash management provider to direct customers such as individuals, institutions, large corporations, small businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as financial advisors and their clients. Landing Rock is an affiliate of Double Rock Corporation, a leading cash management, financial technologies, and intellectual property company providing some of the world's most innovative cash management and cash-related solutions to multiple industries. Potential customers are advised to read Landing Rock's Terms and Conditions before investing.

