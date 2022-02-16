Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”)

16 February 2022

Reduction in Nominal Value of Issued Share Capital

Further to the circular dated 7 December 2021 that was issued by the Company, an order of the High Court of Justice Chancery Division dated 8 February 2022 confirming the reduction in the nominal value of the Company's issued share capital from 10p per ordinary share to 0.1p per ordinary share (the "Nominal Capital Reduction") has now been registered by the Registrar of Companies and the Nominal Capital Reduction has become effective.

For further information please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 44 (0) 20 3935 4186