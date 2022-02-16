Otonomy Announces OTO-413 Presentations at American Auditory Society Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced two upcoming presentations on the OTO-413 hearing loss program at the 49th Annual Scientific and Technology Meeting of the American Auditory Society (AAS) to be held February 24-26, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. These include a podium presentation of previously disclosed results from the OTO-413 Phase 1/2 clinical trial and a general review of the OTO-413 program as an invited presentation in a special session on hearing therapeutics. Details of these presentations are as follows:



Podium Presentation Title: Neurotrophin OTO-413 for hearing loss: Phase 1/2 clinical study

Date and Time: February 24, 2022 from 4:00-4:20 p.m. MST

Presenter: David R. Moore, Ph.D., Director, Communication Sciences Research Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and Professor of Otolaryngology and Neuroscience at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine

Invited Presentation Title: OTO-413: intratympanic BDNF for the treatment of hearing loss

Special Session Title: The Future of Hearing Therapeutics

Date and Time: February 26, 2022 from 1:30-4:00 p.m. MST

Presenter: Alan C. Foster, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Otonomy

About Otonomy



Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:

Spectrum Science

Cate Cullen

Account Director

205.910.4443

ccullen@spectrumscience.com

Investor Inquiries:

Westwicke ICR

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

858.356.5932

robert.uhl@westwicke.com