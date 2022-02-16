Animal-based Pet Protein Market to reach US$ 117.8 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global animal-based pet protein market is set register 4.4% CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2032) and top a valuation of US$ 117.8 Bn by 2032, finds Future Market Insights.



Animal-Based Pet Protein Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 76.3 Bn Animal-Based Pet Protein Market Forecast Value in 2032 US$ 1,17.8 Bn Animal-Based Pet Protein Market Value for Forecast Period (2022 to 2032) 4.4%

Market Share of U.S. in North America ~83%

Increasing consumption of protein in pet food applications with rising focus on sustainable eating will drive the demand in the market. Insect-based protein and pulse-based protein are few of the sources that can be used in pet foods. Alongside, microbial protein such as bacteria, chlorella, spirulina, yeast, and fungi is a prominent source of protein.

Growing trend of pet humanization is driving the need to provide them with protein rich pet food. Animal-based protein source helps in providing optimum nutrition to the pets to improve their metabolism.

Subsequently, rising concerns regarding the health of the pets and increased spending capacity of the pet owners is expected to increase the consumption of animal-based pet protein in the coming decade.

Further, pet owners are changing their preferences towards consuming premium pet foods to ensure that a good diet could be followed by their pets. High levels of protein would help maintain a good digestive system and a smooth skin texture.

Hence, key participants such as Mars Petcare Inc. have come up technological advancements involving techniques that help in producing animal-based pet food which is rich in protein. This is expected to address the needs of consumers who are willing to provide a rich protein diet to the pets to ensure their good health.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America is expected to account for the maximum value share of the global market of about 38% by 2032, with the U.S. leading the growth in animal-based pet protein market.

By nature, conventional type is expected to hold a value share of nearly 85% of the global market by 2022

By product type, dry pet food is expected to account for the maximum market value share of about 39%, followed by wet pet food with ~30% value share in 2022

In terms of packaging, the bag segment is expected to hold a value share of nearly 38% of the global market by 2022

India and China are expected to dominate the South and East Asia animal-based pet protein market, respectively.



“Animal-based pet protein food manufacturers are likely to generate high revenue by producing animal-based pet food which is rich in protein. They are also introducing new products with high nutritional value to cater to the growing demand from pet owners,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Scope Of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis MT for Volume and US$ Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Product Type, Pet Type, Nature, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region Key Companies Profiled • Mars Petcare Inc.



• Nestlé Purina Pet Care



• Hill's Pet Nutrition



• The J.M. Smucker Company



• Merrick Pet Care Inc.



• Colgate-Palmolive Company



• General Mills Inc.



• Heristo AG



• Diamond Pet Foods



• WellPet LLC



• Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH



• Lupus Alimentos



• Total Alimentos SA



• Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc.



• The Hartz Mountain Corporation



• Other Players Request Customization@ Available upon Request

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in animal-based pet protein market are majorly focusing on research & development, product innovation, geographical expansion, partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to create a larger customer base. For instance,

In 2020, Mars Petcare has introduced a premium pet nutrition brand named “Lams”, particularly in India. This brand was launched in the market with an aim to promote pet nutrition and health.

In 2020, Eukanuba came up with its new product line which involved the first dog food prepared by using premium quality of animal proteins to ensure proper nutrition intake by pets.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global animal-based pet protein market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on product type (dry, wet, treats and chews, and others), pet type (cat, dog, birds, and others), nature (organic and conventional), packaging (pouches, bags, folding cartons, tubs and cups, can, and bottles and jars), and distribution channel (store-based retailing and online retailers), across seven (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa) major regions of the world.

Global Animal-based Pet Protein Market by Category

By Product Type:

Dry

Wet

Treats & Chews

Others

By Pet Type:

Cat Kitten Senior

Dog Puppy Adult Senior

Birds

Others





By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Packaging:

Pouches

Bags

Folding Cartons

Tubs & Cups

Can

Bottles & Jars

By Distribution Channel:

Store-based retailing Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Mom and Pop Stores Pet Stores Discounters Independent Grocery Retailers Drugstores Other Retail Formats

Online Retailers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



