Clear Blue Technologies Launches New Illumient Smart Off-Grid Lighting Solutions to Meet Growing Customer Demand

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue” or “the Company”) (TSXV: CBLU) announces the launch of two new Illumient solutions to meet the growing market for cost-effective, off-grid, intelligent lighting. The Illumient STRADA Series and the Illumient CAMMI Series are available today, and two more solutions are planned for customer launch in 2022. These four remotely managed, smart off-grid lighting solutions address the needs of different applications, customer requirements and price points. As a result, these solutions expand the addressable market for Illumient and Clear Blue’s remotely managed, Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offering.



Solar streetlights have multiple, proven advantages, including cost-effectiveness, lower maintenance costs, reduced risk of accidents, non-pollutive electricity, and energy cost1. Clear Blue has sold its renewable, remotely controlled lighting solutions to governments, municipalities, schools, and corporations across international markets for many years. As of Q3 2021, the lighting segment accounted for approximately 12.7% of Clear Blue’s total Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) revenue and contributes a significant proportion to the ongoing EaaS recurring revenue. Based upon feedback, clients value solar streetlight investments due to both short and long-term savings often worth several thousands of dollars as well as carbon footprint reductions. In the United States, solar energy street lighting installations can help reduce operating costs of municipal corporations by almost 12%1.

Illumient systems are differentiated in the market by Clear Blue’s Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS). With EaaS, issues can be anticipated, detected and diagnosed over the Internet, resulting in 70% lower maintenance costs, and a longer life than traditional solutions. Clear Blue’s expert team, along with its patented, propriety software, manages battery charging cycles, state of charge, and other aspects that are key to leveraging the performance of the batteries, while also using energy and weather forecasting to deliver maximum uptime and the highest level of reliability and peace of mind for customers.

The STRADA Series

360iResearch estimated that the 2020 American Solar Street Lighting Market at US$664.57 million and forecasted a 15.61% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) to reach US$1,587.14 million by 20261. Clear Blue’s traditional Illumient Smart Off-Grid Lighting solution, the STRADA Series, is designed to meet this market demand with solar or hybrid-solar lighting for mission-critical applications like roads, bridges, and highways, regardless of climate severity. The wide adoption of solar street lighting across the U.S. helped improve road safety1. Clear Blue’s STRADA series is a proven solution that has seen success for Clear Blue in the off-grid street lighting market.



The CAMMI Series



Expertly designed with efficiency in mind, the Illumient CAMMI Series are fully managed solar-powered lighting systems supported by Lithium-Ion batteries for smaller-scale applications like sidewalks and side street lighting. Clear Blue expects the CAMMI Series to be well received by customers due to its smaller size and efficient power management. Clear Blue designed this system to be more widely applicable than traditional solar/lithium-ion lighting solutions at a price point that is appealing to customers.

Future Solutions

Clear Blue plans to launch two additional solution series later in 2022 that provide further cost reductions and efficiencies. These new solutions are expected to meet market demand for clean-energy lighting alternatives for applications like pathways and parks across North America.

“Clear Blue’s Illumient product line has always provided customers with the most reliable, off-grid lighting solution in the market and customizable options to meet their application’s unique needs,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO and Cofounder, Clear Blue. “Our new series of solutions will give our customers further options that better fit their location, budget, and aesthetic requirements, while giving them the uptime and reliability of Illumient solutions, opening new markets across North America for Illumient and Clear Blue.”

Webinar

Clear Blue will host a public webinar to present the STRADA and CAMMI series of solutions to partners and customers on Thursday, February 17th at 11:00 AM. Those interested can register for the webinar at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1G5MueJJSYOE7ONL7eRD1Q or for more information on these solutions visit www.illumient.com.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF) www.illumient.com www.clearbluetechnologies.com



