E-Commerce Industry Is Augmenting the Demand for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Infrastructure with A CAGR Of 19% by 2031, Report Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global autonomous last mile delivery market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of around US$ 88 Bn by 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 19% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.



Demand for autonomous last mile delivery has been increasing at a rapid pace in the past several years. With advancements in the technology of delivery systems, the market has portrayed noteworthy growth in the last few years. Growth of the market is attributed to increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles for the delivery of products without any human intervention.

Furthermore, expansion of the e-Commerce industry has led to upgraded delivery processes for providing better and efficient delivery of products, which, in turn, is fuelling demand for autonomous last mile delivery.

Which Region Offers Larger Opportunity for the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery?

North America is the major market for autonomous last mile delivery. North America accounts for around 59% of global sales value. The region is expected to offer US$ 40 Bn absolute dollar opportunity over the forecast period. The reason for this high market share is growing demand for contactless delivery systems in the region.

Lately, there has been an emergence of different autonomous last mile delivery platforms to address the ongoing demand for the contactless delivery so as to avoid spread of COVID-19.

Winning Strategy

The autonomous last mile delivery market is dominated by aerial delivery drones, as these account for more than 61% market share. Recent technology advancement in aerial delivery drone provides easy and efficient delivery of the products. Recently, AI technology has been widely used by manufacturers in the aerial drones, offering sensing and accurate algorithms in last mile delivery services. Major manufacturers are offering drones with such technology to get a competitive advantage across the globe. Several innovations and developments have been implemented in autonomous last mile delivery to provide better delivery processes.

In the near future, aerial drones with rotatory wings are anticipated to showcase growth as there is an increasing number of applications that these vehicles cater to. Surge in COVID-19 has increased the usage of last mile delivery services in the healthcare & pharmacy sector to deliver medical services at remote locations through drones.

Key Segments Covered in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Industry Survey

By Platform

Aerial Delivery Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery

Fixed-wing Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery

Rotary-wing Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery

Hybrid Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery



Ground Delivery Vehicles for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery

Delivery Bots for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery

Self-driving Delivery Vans & Trucks for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery

By Solution

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Hardware

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Infrastructure

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Software



By Range

<20 Kilometres

>20 Kilometres

Payload Weight

< 5 Kilograms

5-10 Kilograms

10 Kilograms

By Application

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Logistics & Transportation

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Healthcare & Pharmacies

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Retail & Food



Competitive Landscape

Majority of the companies discussed in the report have focused on upgrading their present operational framework. Some of the key developments are:

In 2021, Amazon invested US$ 2 Bn in electric vehicles to reduce emissions across its operations. Amazon purchased 100,000 electric delivery vehicles, partnering with Mahindra Electric.

In 2021, Starship Technologies announced its plans to expand its robotics delivery services to reduce COVID-19 spread. Additionally, the company is expanding to several other countries to facilitate e-Commerce services.

Key players in the Aerospace Composites Market

Starship Technologies

Savioke

Nuro

Jd.Com

Amazon

Eliport

Robby Technologies

Kiwicampus

Marble



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

South Asia is estimated to witness major growth over the forecast period as compared to the historical period, accounting for over 26% growth.

In 2020, North America registered the highest market share of around 59%, followed by Europe.

In terms of platform, aerial delivery drones held around 61% of overall market share in 2020.

Among the solutions, the hardware segment holds higher market share, accounting for around 59% in 2020.

In 2020, autonomous last mile delivery with less than 20 kilometres range accounted for the highest market share at over 68%.



