Charles Oakley Returns to Hometown, Alma Mater

CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retired NBA All-Star Charles Oakley will celebrate 2022 All-Star Weekend with a series of community and social events by his non-profit Charles Oakley Foundation in partnership with MyWagerScore.com and Entain Foundation US.

"It was only right with the NBA All-Star coming to my hometown, that I got my team together so we could get out in the community to make a difference," said Charles Oakley.

On Friday, Oakley will cook and serve breakfast, lunch and dinner at the state's largest homeless shelter.

Charles Oakley started his NBA career in 1985 when he was the 9th overall pick from HBCU Virginia Union University by the Cleveland Cavaliers and traded to the Chicago Bulls, where he was selected for the NBA All-Rookie First Team. He became teammate, protector, and close friend to Michael Jordan.

Now Oakley is protecting the next generation of online sports bettors as a partner at My Wager Score™, a patented technology designed to protect sports bettors' financial health through the delivery of real-time affordability data. My Wager Score™ is a financial empowerment tool that also converts 1% of every dollar bet on gaming partner sites into charitable, tax-deductible donations.

"We're asking folks to Bet Smart and Give Back," Oakley said. "My Wager Score™ is the future of sports betting because it creates financial safety for players and positive impact for society. We want folks to see that they can take fair play into their own hands by getting their score at MyWagerScore.com."

Oakley's dedication to social responsibility and hard work traces to his childhood, detailed in Oakley's new memoir, "The Last Enforcer." The book also offers entertaining, unfiltered stories from his journey in the NBA.

Media are welcome to attend the following events.

John Hay All-Star Pep Rally (Wednesday, February 16th, 1:30 p.m.)

Charles Oakley will speak with student athletes at John Hay High School, Oakley's alma mater, about his journey from the inner city of Cleveland to the NBA and beyond.

Oak Out Hunger (Friday, February 18th)

Charles Oakley will prepare breakfast, lunch and dinner for the residents of Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry (LMM). LMM's Men's Shelter at 2100 Lakeside is the largest homeless shelter in the state. At the shelter, LMM staff and social service partners provide on and off-site services to increase resident self-sufficiency.

Oak In The City with Special Invited Guests (Thursday, February 17th, Saturday, February 19th and Sunday, February 20th)

Charles Oakley and special invited guests will host (5) events at The Madison, located at 4601 Payne Avenue, Cleveland OH 44103. Guests will enjoy food prepared by Oakley, live entertainment and much more. Visit CharlesOakley.Eventbrite.com for tickets.

