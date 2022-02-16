New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advances in Omics Technologies Enable Future Drug Discovery and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229449/?utm_source=GNW





Personalized therapy is on the rise and promises to be more effective and efficient in addressing challenges.With growing interest in personalized and precision medicine, drug development is an area of interest for pharmaceutical players, regulatory bodies, and ordinary people.



The existing scenario of one drug for one disease and all patient populations under the category does not fit anymore.Integrating the latest science and technology will enhance knowledge from traditional drug discovery and take pharmaceutical discoveries to the next level.



Omics provides granular information that was nearly impossible to obtain and understand in the past, offering data on gene expression, patient cohort, and predictive drug response for proposed drugs. Developments in omics and AI also enable the visualization of disease-drug models. Omics allows researchers to study different parameters and combine information gained from genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, which drive drug development decisions. Other omics technology types such as glycomics and lipidomics are growing, furthering researchers’ understanding of complex, interconnected biological pathways.

