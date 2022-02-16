Piedmont Secures 13 New Orders Worth $9.3 M

English French

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.



QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its Piedmont business line, a global leader in corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants in the industrial and municipal markets, has secured 13 new orders for fiber glass reinforced (“FRP”) cartridge filter housings, stainless steel duplex couplings, and PiPerLinkTM permeate connectors, for a total of $9.3 M. The revenue from the new sales will be recognized partially in this fiscal year with the remainder coming in the Corporation’s next fiscal year.

Over the past two months, Piedmont has experienced record sales for its seawater desalination products. Many of the orders placed included a variety of products from Piedmont’s FRP cartridge filter housings, cartridge elements, and flexible couplings product ranges. In a few cases, products from the Corporation’s Specialty Chemicals Group were being sold to the same customer or the same desalination project. The current projects span the globe from Latin America to North Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Piedmont also concluded its first sales of the PiPerLinkTM permeate connector, launched in November 2021.

“We are really excited to see the large number of projects and volume of business won by the dedication and hard work of the Piedmont team, especially considering the cross-business synergies with our Specialty Chemicals Group. Desalination is an important segment for the water industry, and we are optimistic about its growth. Piedmont’s backlog stands at a record level, boosted by our ability to manage costs and leverage our global Specialty Products distribution network. We continue to develop innovative products to complement our current portfolio, bringing to market unique solutions focused on energy and operating cost savings, living our mission to simplify water”, stated Gregory Madden, Chief Strategy Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

