FreshBooks Appoints Renee Pianka as Chief People Officer

Toronto, Canada, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks, a leading cloud accounting software with paying customers in 160+ countries, announced today that Renee Pianka joined the company as Chief People Officer. Located in Boston, Pianka brings over 20 years of international human resource management expertise and will take FreshBooks’ talent strategy to the next level.

“Renee is joining FreshBooks at a pivotal moment of global growth and expansion,” said Don Epperson, CEO of FreshBooks. “FreshBooks has grown from a three-person startup to having offices in six countries and talent working from almost anywhere in the world. Renee’s leadership will advance our talent strategy, development programs, and guide our team through our next stages of growth.”

Pianka has managed Global HR organizations of every size and scale, driving organizational growth through thoughtful HR planning and management. Before joining FreshBooks, she was Chief Human Resources Officer at Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA), which was acquired by Cisco. In addition, Pianka worked at Dell EMC for over 15 years, holding a series of senior, global leadership posts within its human resources function.

“I’m thrilled to be joining FreshBooks because it’s a company rooted in strong values committed to helping small business owners grow,” said Pianka. “I look forward to ensuring our team is supported by attracting and fostering talent so that we can unlock our growth goals together.”

Last year, FreshBooks announced that it had raised USD $130M in funding, bringing its valuation to USD $1B. With a growing workforce, FreshBooks is always looking for talent to add to the team. Click here to learn more about job openings at FreshBooks.

