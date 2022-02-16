E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Enters the Metaverse Space with Digitalized Business Transformation Initiatives

FUZHOU, China, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the "Company" or "E-Home"), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that the Company will enter the metaverse space with digitalized business transformation initiatives. The Company plans to launch future online marketing campaign via the creation of metaverse brand ambassadors and to provide 24/7 customer service as well as training for household services personnel in the virtual world containing immersive experiences in on-demand training video, networking with customers and intelligent household services.

E-Home will set up an artificial intelligence (AI) technology unit and form strategic collaborations with various AI technology partners to develop the Metaverse platform that bridges the digital and physical world to meet customers’ demand in this new digitalized era.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “E-Home continues to adapt and innovate in a time where technology is rapidly evolving at a faster pace than ever. The metaverse strategy improves E-Home’s operation efficiency and lowers operational costs as standard training and customer services are digitalized in the virtual world and both our staff and customers can access these resources anytime, anywhere on demand. We are thrilled to announce these new strategies at a time when metaverse is trending across all industries and are also looking forward to the business opportunities and strong earnings growth potential from our new initiatives, but more importantly, remaining at the forefront of disrupting the way household services are provided.”

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e家快服", provides integrated household services, including appliance installation and maintenance, housekeeping services, and Internet based home and senior care. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

