Inuvo Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Revenue of $19.7 Million, 53% Year-Over-Year Growth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaling approximately $19.7 million, an increase of approximately 53% year-over-year, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and approximately 17% sequentially as compared to the third quarter of 2021. IntentKey and ValidClick revenues are expected to be up roughly 121% and 26% over the prior year quarter.



Rich Howe, Chief Executive Officer of Inuvo, commented, “Strong growth continued throughout the fourth quarter. As the advertising industry continues to transition away from using consumer data to prospect for new customers, Inuvo, with its artificial intelligence-based alternative, is well positioned to gain market share. The IntentKey, which takes a completely different approach to ad-targeting, has already demonstrated superior results against the best of the consumer data-based methods and this performance gap is likely to get larger as the internet mechanisms for using consumer-data get reduced.”

The preliminary financial information in this press release has been prepared internally by management and has not been reviewed or audited by our independent registered public accounting firm. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ from the preliminary financial information presented herein and such changes could be material. This preliminary financial data should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

