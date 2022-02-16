Datadobi Awarded NCPA Contract with Climb Channel Solutions

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management software, today announced NCPA members can now purchase Datadobi’s software suite through the cooperative via its distribution partner Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) and international value-added distributor for disruptive and emerging technologies. The partnership continues Datadobi’s momentum in the U.S. federal sector, and comes after the company was awarded a position on Climb Channel Solutions’ GSA IT 70 Contract and a listing on the federal government’s list of SEWP vendors.



National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. Leveraging NCPA’s cooperative purchasing contracts and extensive agency network allows Datadobi to deliver its best-in-class unstructured data management solutions more effectively to over 90,000 public sector and non-profit organizations nationwide.

The World Economic Forum estimates that unstructured data is expected to reach 463 exabytes by 2025, which means government agencies and contractors are in need of reliable software solutions that will help them control this data and reach IT modernization goals. NCPA utilizes state-of-the-art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts that validate that all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality. Datadobi was selected due to its truly vendor-neutral unstructured data mobility engine designed to handle the scale and complexity of even the largest of federal agencies’ storage environments.

“Datadobi continues to prove themselves as one of the most reliable data management vendors in the space. The organization has provided countless value-adds to end-users in both the public and private sectors,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “We look forward to working with them to provide unstructured data management services to countless agencies in the public and non-profit sector as they look for a quality tool to best handle business-critical data both on-premises and in the cloud.”

Each year the U.S. government operates over 12,000 data centers across the country and budgets $100 billion in IT services. The NCPA cooperative, in addition to the GSA and SEWP distinctions, will open further opportunities for Datadobi in the public sector space.

“Datadobi is extremely excited about the opportunity to continue our growth in the federal space under NCPA’s cooperative purchasing contract. The partnership will streamline efforts for public and non-profit agencies needing best-in-class data management solutions,” said Jeff Abbott, Director of Federal Business Development at Datadobi. “While we have provided and continue to provide software and services to organizations across the government sector, NCPA will provide an improved level of access that will reduce project timelines for contract holders — ultimately reducing costs. As always, we would like to thank Climb Channel for helping us distribute quality unstructured data solutions across all industries.”

For more information on the NCPA cooperative via Climb Channel Solutions, organizations can visit the NCPA page on Climb Channel Solutions’ website by clicking here. To learn more about how Datadobi’s product suite enables both public and private sector organizations to manage unstructured data, visit www.datadobi.com

