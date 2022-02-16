Major donations kick off Missing Children Society of Canada's Rescu & Reunite Campaign

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missing Children Society of Canada (MCSC) announced today that Calgary-based, multinational petroleum transportation and infrastructure limited company Inter Pipeline had made a $150,000 donation to the organization as part of a multi-year commitment.



This investment enables MCSC to continue fulfilling its mandate of locating and returning missing children to safety. Inter Pipeline's donation will be a donor-directed fund focused on delivering Indigenous safety and empowerment programs that address the needs of some of the most vulnerable children in communities.

In addition to this generous corporate donation, Calgary-based anonymous major donors have pledged to match donations up to $100,000 to MCSC to launch the Missing Children Society of Canada Rescu & Reunite Campaign. The MCSC board of directors has also personally pledged an additional $50,000, bringing the major donations to $300,000, with a total campaign goal of $1,000,000.

Together, these major gift donations kick off this important inaugural fundraising campaign.

"We are so thankful for the overwhelming contributions from Inter Pipeline and our anonymous donors," says Amanda Pick, Chief Executive Officer, Missing Children Society of Canada. "We wouldn't be able to help return children to safety without the support of our partners in the community."

“Inter Pipeline has been a proud supporter of the Missing Children Society of Canada since 2017, committing a total of $885,000 to their programming to date,” said Anita Dusevic Oliva, Senior Vice President, Corporate Services at Inter Pipeline. “We proudly support their unique and comprehensive programs that assist police and families in active and ongoing searches for missing children in hopes of bringing them home safely within our operation communities and beyond.”

For more than 35 years, the Missing Children Society of Canada has worked tirelessly alongside police agencies to help find missing kids and closely with families to offer guidance, support and resources in the most difficult moments of their lives.

Missing Children Society of Canada has supported thousands of cases since it was founded in 1986, closing over 90% of cases and driving the evolution of Canada's child search and protection processes. Today, we leverage an extensive network of partners, supporters, and social media to harness technology and reach through our rescu app.

