New 372 Patient Study Finds That Common Soft-Tissue and Joint Injuries Are Treatable With SAM

TRUMBULL, Conn., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new research article on the last decade of clinical research concluded that sam®, the sustained acoustic medicine device from ZetrOZ Systems, is highly effective at healing tissue and reducing pain.

The FDA-cleared sam® product family is a wearable, soft-tissue repairing and pain relief ultrasound device. It uses low-intensity, long-duration ultrasound at 3 MHz (above the audible range people can hear) to promote better patient outcomes than traditional ultrasound therapy applied in the clinical setting. By inhibiting inflammation and increasing the rate of tissue regeneration, angiogenesis, and nutrient exchange, sam® helps people heal faster and return to work, sports, or any regular daily activity.

The review, published in Nature/Springer BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation in December 2021, found sam® treatment provides tissue recovery, improved patient function, and reduction of pain, even among some patients who did not respond to other types of physical therapy.

The review examined results of 13 clinical research studies, involving 372 patients with neck and back myofascial pain and injury, moderate to severe knee pain and osteoarthritis, or with generalized soft-tissue injury of the elbow, shoulder, back, and ankle with limited function.

Patients using sam® saw a significant and clinically meaningful reduction in musculoskeletal pain (1.96-3.94 points, 0-10 point pain scales) and improvement in joint function (20-87%). In addition to measurable clinical outcomes reported in the literature, sam® helped with the biological clearance of lactic acid and was more cost-effective than other therapies available.

"SAM has shown excellent results in rehabilitation and pain management," and "As a non-invasive and non-narcotic treatment option with an excellent safety profile, Sustained Acoustic Medicine may be considered a good therapeutic option for practitioners," the research concluded.

Launched in 2014, the ZetrOZ sam® product family has been prescribed for more than 100,000 patients and is widely used by professional football, soccer, basketball, and hockey teams and Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals. Testimonials for sam® have come from NFL trainers and women's hockey teams, and from U.S. military veterans.

Federal employees also now benefit from the therapy through a 5-Year Healthcare Federal Supply Schedule Agreement to provide U.S. government healthcare institutes with the sam® device and hypoallergenic ultrasound coupling patches. The $3.4 million contract covers military bases and hospitals, veteran healthcare hospitals, and employees of the FBI, CIA, DOL, Postal Service, and other U.S. departments and agencies operating both in the United States and abroad.

"It's gratifying to see new research results on sam® and the clinical value of the ZetrOZ technology," said Dr. George Lewis, president and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems and inventor of the sam® device. "But what matters even more are the results we see every day in the patients who have the opportunity for sam® treatment as part of rehabilitation."

The ZetrOZ sam® technology is protected by 48 patents and its efficacy is supported by 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies on sustained acoustic medicine and documented in more than 45 peer-reviewed science, engineering and clinical publications.

Visit samrecover.com or zetrozsystems.com to learn more.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

